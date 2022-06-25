UFC on ESPN 38: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot is the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 57 fight card, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The no. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan will face former KSW lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot, in one of the more under-the-radar UFC Fight Night main events of the year.

Continue reading to find out all of the fight odds and best bets for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot and UFC on ESPN 38.

The Best MMA Betting Sites for UFC on ESPN 38

UFC fans can bet on MMA fights online while cashing in on great betting offers from these top sportsbooks.

Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer



UFC Betting — How to Watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot is set to go off as the main event for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card. With the six-fight main card getting started at 10 PM ET. The final bout of the evening should take place just before 12:30 ET.

To find out more about when to tune in for UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, check out the details below.

🥊 UFC Bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📊 UFC Records: Arman Tsarukyan (5-1) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (3-1)

Arman Tsarukyan (5-1) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (3-1) 📅 Date: June 25th, 2022

June 25th, 2022 🕛 Main Card Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 UFC Fight Odds: Arman Tsarukyan (-265) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+225)

UFC on ESPN 38 Odds | Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Arman Tsarukyan comes in as the -265 betting favorite against Mateusz Gamrot, who is a +225 underdog. Tsarukyan is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against UFC lightweight title contender Islam Mahkachev in his 2019 UFC debut. As for Gamrot, the former KSW lightweight champion holds a 20-1 record in his MMA career, with his only loss also coming in his UFC debut back in 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot | UFC on ESPN 38 Odds

Check out the UFC on ESPN 38 moneyline odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC on ESPN 38 Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 38 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Betting Trends — Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot is 3-1 since making his UFC debut back in 2020, with all three of his wins coming by way of stoppage. Gamrot’s only career MMA loss came in his UFC debut, a split decision loss to Guram Kutateladze. Arman Tsarukyan holds a 5-1 record in the UFC, with three wins by decision and two by stoppage. The Under in the UFC lightweight division has cashed in 21 of the last 31 bouts, dating back to the start of 2022. This trend dates back to the start of 2020, with the ‘Under’ cashing at a 52.7% rate over the last two and a half years, with a 77-69 record for +17.89 units profit.

UFC Betting Trends – UFC Lightweight Division

The Under has cashed in 21 of the last 31 bouts in the UFC Lightweight division

22 of the last 31 bouts in the UFC Lightweight division have ended inside the distance

The favorite has gone 63-29-1 in the UFC Lightweight division since the start of 2021

Free UFC Picks — Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Best Bets

Mateusz Gamrot comes in as the betting underdog for the first time in his MMA career. Gamrot lost his UFC debut by way of split-decision against Guram Kutateladze back in October of 2020, in a bout that even Kutateladze himself felt he lost. Gamrot was the former KSW lightweight champion and held a 13-0 record in the Polish MMA promotion before coming to the UFC in the fall of 2020. While Arman Tsarukyan should be lined as the betting favorite in this match-up, the 2-1 price on one of the most dominant European MMA fighters of the last five years is just too good of an offer to pass up. With this in mind, take a small shot on Mateusz Gamrot to win the main event at UFC Vegas 57.