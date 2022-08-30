UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa goes down this Saturday, September 3rd from the Accor Arena, Paris, France. The hometown hero is coming here to headline a show, but lost last time out to the dominant heavyweight force that is Francis Ngannou. Tai Tuivasa comes here fresh off the back of a knockout victory over Derek Lewis, and has his sights set on a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title next.

This fight between Gane and Tuivasa is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the best heavyweights in the world right now. Continue reading to find out our best bets for Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa this Saturday night for the #1 contender spot in the heavyweight division.

Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa 📊 Records: Ciryl Gane (10-1, 4 Wins by KO) | Tai Tuivasa (14-3, 13 Wins by KO)

Ciryl Gane (10-1, 4 Wins by KO) | Tai Tuivasa (14-3, 13 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: Septeber 3rd, 2022

Septeber 3rd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 5.30PM EST

Approx 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ / BT Sport

ESPN+ / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: Accor Arena | Paris, France

Accor Arena | Paris, France 🎲 Fight Odds: Ciryl Gane -550 | Tai Tuivasa +400

UFC Odds — Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa Fight Odds

Ciryl Gane comes in as the heavy -550 betting favorite in this match-up. For Tai Tuivasa, he will be hopeful of continuing his knockout streak and putting down a marker to become the next in line for a shot at UFC Gold by the back end of this year, or early in 2023. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can the Aussie MMA star prove the bookies wrong and defeat the second best heavyweight in the division, Ciryl Gane? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa Preview

An intriguing heavyweight contender match-up goes down between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in the UFC heavyweight division outside of the title fights.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, Gane deserves to be the favourite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -550 is far too wide. Tuivasa is coming in fresh off the back of a five fight win streak, including a KO victory over Derrick Lewis last time out. Th 29-year-old has only gone the distance once in his MMA career, and will be hopeful of securing yet another knockout of the night and potential performance of the night when he faces the former UFC title challenger this weekend.

Gane’s resumé is almost impeccable in the UFC. The 32-year-old is 7-1 in the octagon since joining the UFC from TKO, including wins over the likes of Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last four fights. He challenged for the title last time out, but was comprehensively outpointed by the heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou.

Who will win the heavyweight #1 contender bout and stake their claim for the next title shot at UFC gold?

UFC Betting Trends — Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated main event bout in the UFC heavyweight division.

Ciryl Gane Betting Trends

The Frenchman comes here off the back of the first defeat of his MMA career to Francis Ngannou (unanimous decision)

Gane has 4 KO/TKO victories, 3 submissions and 3 decision. Gane can win whatever way he likes!

Tai Tuivasa Betting Trends

Of his 14 professional MMA wins, Tai Tuivasa has won all but one of them by KO/TKO

The Australian kingpin comes here on a five fight win streak, all knockouts

Free UFC Paris Picks — The Best Bets for Ciryl Gane v Tai Tuivasa

One of the best matchups imaginable in the heavyweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa clash for the very first time. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the Frenchman right the wrongs from his last fight and get back to winning ways? Will Tai Tuivasa secure yet another knockout victory? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having ‘Bon Gamin’ as a relatively heavy favourite. Gane most definitely deserves to be the favourite, but after Tuivasa’s latest victory over Derrick Lewis in February, having the odds as wide as they are is slightly offensive to the Australian powerhouse.

However, with that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are slightly edging towards an Gane stoppage victory in this fight. Although Gane did lose his last fight when he stepped inside the octagon, he has all the tools to be able to beat someone like Tai Tuivasa. Gane has far more strings to his bow and is more of an all-round mixed martial artist, which will certainly stand him in good stead for this fight.

Our safest bet for this fight would be just be a knockout victory for the Frenchman, which is priced at around -150 with BetOnline. However, we can see the 32-year-old Nigerian superstar picking up the opening few rounds before stopping Tuivasa in the third or fourth round. You can get this at a price of +200 with BetOnline.

We think Tuivasa could make it difficult for Gane, going for the knockout early on and throwing heavy leather the way of the Frenchman, but that ultimately Gane will prove to be too strong and begin to get to the 29-year-old. Another potential betting avenue to explore could be whether this fight goes the distance or not. We don’t think it will. We think this fight will NOT last the full 25 minutes, which is priced at -250 with BetOnline.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Ciryl Gane to win via KO/TKO in Rounds 3 or 4’ prop at the current price of +200.

Ciryl Gane — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #1

Age: 32

Country: France

Height: 6’5″ (196 cm)

Reach: 81” (206 cm)

Weight 247 lbs (112 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 10-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submissions: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Tai Tuivasa — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats