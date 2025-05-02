UFC Partners with Angela Lee’s Fight Story

The UFC has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Angela Lee’s Fight Story, a mental health nonprofit, marking a significant step toward addressing the often-overlooked psychological struggles faced by fighters. This collaboration aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health in mixed martial arts and provide tangible support for athletes at all levels.

Angela Lee’s Mission: Turning Pain into Purpose

Angela Lee, a former ONE Championship titleholder, founded Fight Story after publicly sharing her own battles with depression and the tragic loss of her younger sister, Victoria. Lee’s honesty about her struggles resonated deeply within the MMA community, sparking important conversations about the mental health challenges inherent in combat sports. With Fight Story, Lee has created a platform dedicated to advocacy, education, and direct support for fighters and their families.

UFC’s Commitment: More Than Just a Partnership

By joining forces with Fight Story, the UFC is taking a public stance on an issue that has long been relegated to the shadows. The partnership will involve new initiatives designed to:

Break the stigma around mental health in MMA by encouraging open dialogue and sharing personal stories.

Provide resources and support for fighters, including access to counseling, educational workshops, and crisis intervention.

Establish standards for mental health care within the organization, signaling a commitment to fighter well-being that extends beyond the Octagon45.

UFC President Dana White stated, “We’re proud to work with Angela and Fight Story to ensure our athletes have the support they need, both physically and mentally. This is about changing the culture of our sport for the better.”

The announcement has been met with widespread approval, though some fans and commentators have called for the UFC to go even further. On social media and MMA forums, many praised Angela Lee’s courage and the UFC’s willingness to address mental health head-on. However, others noted that while such partnerships are a positive step, the real measure of success will be the practical impact on fighters’ lives.

The UFC’s partnership with Fight Story is more than a charitable gesture; it’s a signal that the sport is evolving. As MMA continues to grow in popularity, the mental health of its athletes can no longer be ignored. With Angela Lee leading the charge, and the UFC lending its platform and resources, there is hope that this initiative will inspire real change across the industry.

For fighters, fans, and the wider combat sports world, this collaboration could represent the beginning of a new era-one where strength is measured not just by physical prowess, but by the courage to seek help and support when it’s needed most.