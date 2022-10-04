UFC President and kingpin of the biggest mixed martial arts organisation in the world, Dana White, has shared his incredible body transformation on social media. The 53-year-old was given just over 10 years to live, and had since made huge changes to his health by losing over 30-pounds.

WARNING: CONTAINS LANGUGE SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE

Dana White Loses 13kg In 10 Week Body Transformation

Normally it’s UFC fighters sharing their training photos and body results, but not this week. Normally we see Dana White standing in between the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir. But not this week. This week, White has shared his insane body transformation on Instagram and Twitter. It’s safe to say the UFC President is in the shape of his life!

After receiving shocking news that he could only have 10 years or so left to live, White decided to change his lifestyle, listen to the doctor and completely change his lifestyle. It is evident that the 53-year-old has already, in just 10 weeks, become a far more healthy and fit man.

The American millionaire revealed that he has been on a ketogenic diet for the past 10 weeks. White has lost an incredible 30-pounds in this time, by just eating healthier, working out more and listening to his consultant.

This health transformation was necessary for White who has revealed that he was struggling to do simple tasks such as tie his shoe laces.

Everyone has been asking me about me dyiing in 10.4 years. I told the entire story to Wellness by Kelley and how my life has completely changed in 10 weeks with Gary Brecka and 10X health systems Full podcast: https://t.co/xKXGwPDR5q pic.twitter.com/kIgAKSGxdd — danawhite (@danawhite) October 2, 2022

“I feel like I’m 35-years-old again. Swear to god, I feel like I’m 35 again.

“I lost 30 pounds, my legs were so f****d up thirteen weeks ago I couldn’t tie my shoes. No more sleep apnoea, I don’t snore, everything is gone in ten f*****g weeks,” said White on the Action Junkeez podcast.

These changes all came after White met with Gary Brecka, who has supposedly found a way to predict when you will die, purely based of your blood and DNA samples. Brecka is a 10X Health Systems consultant, and has helped White change his lifestyle which has seen an incredible body transformation too.

The scientist informed White that he had approximately 10.4 years left to live. This news came as a huge shock to White, who has completely changed his lifestyle and body in less than three months. Fair play to him.

“This was 16 weeks ago and he said to me ‘If you don’t change these things, this is your life expectancy.’ He told me everything that was wrong with me, s*** I hadn’t even told my wife.

“He says, ‘If you do everything I tell you to do for the next ten weeks it will change your life.’ I did everything he said to the letter, and I lost 30lbs.”

Like in every walk of life, of course there have been some critics of White and his new lifestyle. Some scientists have cast doubt on the accuracy on the accuracy of these DNA tests and blood samples, saying that there is no way you can predict the month and year a person will die, just from blood samples.

No matter what you say, there is no denying that Dana White is in incredible shape. He might only be the President of the UFC, but after sharing these pictures, you wouldn’t put it past him getting in the octagon and beating a few fighters on the UFC roster! What an absolute animal.