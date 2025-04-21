UFC Releases Ahmad Hassanzada After Arrest on Felony Charges Involving Minor

The UFC has swiftly parted ways with Ahmad Hassanzada, a recent Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner, following his arrest on multiple felony charges related to alleged lewd acts involving a minor. The Afghanistan-born lightweight, who was scheduled to make his promotional debut at UFC Kansas City on April 26, now finds his fighting future in jeopardy as he faces grave legal consequences.

🚨| Ahmad Hassanzada was pulled from his scheduled UFC debut next weekend at #UFCKansasCity after being arrested in Sacramento Friday afternoon on charges of alleged sexual assault against a minor. This news was first reported by @AgFight. The 28-year-old has been removed… pic.twitter.com/BjypnC926I — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 20, 2025

Rising Lightweight’s UFC Journey Abruptly Ends Amid Serious Allegations

Hassanzada, 28, was taken into custody on Saturday in Sacramento County, California. According to public records and multiple MMA news outlets, he is charged with two serious felonies: “lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14” and “lewd act on a child victim aged 14 or 15, with the defendant being 10 years older than the victim.” His bail has been set at $400,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 22 at 3 p.m. PT.

Hassanzada’s arrest came just days before his highly anticipated UFC debut against Evan Elder at UFC on ESPN 66 in Kansas City, Missouri. The news was first reported by AG Fight and subsequently confirmed by MMA Junkie and other outlets. The UFC acted quickly, issuing a statement to media confirming Hassanzada’s immediate release from the organization. “Ahmad Hassanzada was removed from his bout and is no longer signed to the organization,” a UFC official told MMA Mania and other outlets.

Prior to his arrest, Hassanzada was training with Team Alpha Male and was seen as a promising addition to the lightweight division. He earned his UFC contract last September by submitting Dylan Mantello on Dana White’s Contender Series, marking his second appearance on the show and improving his professional record to 12-3.

With Hassanzada’s abrupt removal, the UFC has moved quickly to replace him on the Kansas City card. Evan Elder, his scheduled opponent, will now face Gague Young according to updated bout listings.

Fallout and What’s Next

The allegations against Hassanzada have sent shockwaves through the MMA community, highlighting the UFC’s zero-tolerance policy regarding fighters facing serious criminal charges. As of this writing, UFC CEO Dana White has not issued a public statement on the matter, but the organization’s actions reflect a decisive stance in distancing itself from fighters entangled in legal troubles of this magnitude.

Hassanzada’s legal process is just beginning, with his first court appearance set for April 22. The outcome of his case will determine not only his personal future but also whether he will ever have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of mixed martial arts again.

Before joining the UFC, Hassanzada competed in notable promotions such as LFA and Cage Warriors, building a reputation as a tough and skilled competitor. Now, his career is on indefinite hold as he faces some of the most serious allegations possible for a professional athlete.

As more details emerge, the MMA world will be watching closely to see how the legal proceedings unfold and what broader implications this case may have for fighter conduct and organizational responsibility in combat sports.