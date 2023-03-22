The UFC is coming off a stacked PPV event in London, England, and is now back on the road heading to San Antonio, Texas. Here we will see two of the men’s bantamweight division’s best as #3 Marlon Vera and #5 Cory Sandhagen go to battle to take one step closer to a potential title shot.

The rest of this fight card is littered with exciting fights with a mix of veterans and up-and-coming talent. This is a fight card that you do not want to miss. With that said, let’s check out the UFC San Antonio fighter pay, salaries, and payouts.

Marlon Vera Scores the Biggest Payday of his Career

Marlon Vera fought tooth and nail during his lead-up to main eventing fights for the UFC. He had a tough upbringing where he didn’t have a whole lot of money. He was fighting in his native Ecuador just to make ends meet until he got his shot on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America Season 1.

He was subsequently signed to the promotion after an upkick knockout of Henry Briones. In 20 fights with the UFC, Vera is finally getting the recognition, star power, and money that he deserves. He had his biggest payday in his most recent bout against Dominick Cruz

UFC San Antonio Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but there are some previously disclosed figures that can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

Using those figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC fight night in San Antonio, Texas.

In total, the UFC will pay out over $1.4 million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC San Antonio. Headlining the main event, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen are expected to earn the most guaranteed salary.

Vera leads all fighters with a guaranteed payout of $171,000 while Sandhagen isn’t far behind at $161,000. Holly Holm, Landwehr, and Perez are also among the highest-paid fighters at this week’s UFC fight night.

Check out the potential UFC San Antonio payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Marlon Vera $150,000 $21,000 $171,000 Cory Sandhagen $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Holly Holm $250,000 $11,000 $261,000 Yana Santos $62,400 $6,000 $68,400 Nate Landwehr $110,000 $6,000 $116,000 Austin Lingo $16,000 $4,500 $20,500 Andrea Lee $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Maycee Barber $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Alex Perez $100,000 $11,000 $91,000 Manel Kape $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Chidi Njokuani $36,000 $4,500 $40,500 Albert Duraev $14,000 $4,000 $18,000 Daniel Pineda 64,000 $4,500 $68,500 Tucker Lutz $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Steven Peterson $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Lucas Alexander $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Trevin Giles $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Preston Parsons $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 CJ Vergara $16,000 $4,500 $20,500 Daniel da Silva $10,000 $4,500 $14,500 Manuel Torres $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Trey Ogden $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Vinicius Salvador $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Victor Altamirano $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tamires Vidal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Hailey Cowen $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

*Note: All figures are estimates. UFC does not disclose salary unless required by state law.

UFC San Antonio Staff Salaries

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC San Antonio.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC San Antonio Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $157,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC San Antonio.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

