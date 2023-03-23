On March 25, Holly Holm will take on Yana Santos in a Women’s Bantamweight bout in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio. The main card will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Listed below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio.

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos Odds

BetOnline lists Holm as the favorite at -251.

Holm is best known for her historic knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. Since that victory, Holm is below .500 with a record of 4-6. There are rumors of Holm’s retirement if she loses since the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion is 41. That being said, Holm is still a dangerous southpaw capable of knocking Santos out.

Holm enters UFC San Antonio with a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6. The veteran is ranked third in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division.

Fighting Holm is Santos, the undergo at +211. The Russian mixed martial artist returns to the octagon for the first time since July 2021, after Santos stepped away to give birth to a child.

Ranked sixth in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division, Santos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6.

Holm and Santos are both coming off losses in their last fights.

View the odds for Holm vs. Santos courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos Predictions And Best Bets

Holm is the more experienced fighter and should defeat Santos on Saturday night.

Holly Holm by Points (-145)

Holm is tough as nails in the octagon. Win or lose, Holm usually goes the distance in her fights. Seven of Holm’s last 10 fights have gone the distance. Holm has also won three straight fights by points. Add in the fact that Santos has not fought since 2021. This fight should go the distance, and Holm should come out on top.

Yana Santos +3.5 Points (-145)

While I think Holm will win by decision, Santos has proven she can keep fights close and go the distance. Santos has four wins in her UFC career, all coming by decision. Four of her last six fights have gone the distance. Because of the layoffs for both fighters, expect a close fight that comes down to points.

