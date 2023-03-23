UFC News and Rumors

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm Vs. Yana Santos Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Holly Holm throws a punch.

On March 25, Holly Holm will take on Yana Santos in a Women’s Bantamweight bout in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio. The main card will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Listed below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio. 

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos Odds

BetOnline lists Holm as the favorite at -251.

Holm is best known for her historic knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. Since that victory, Holm is below .500 with a record of 4-6. There are rumors of Holm’s retirement if she loses since the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion is 41. That being said, Holm is still a dangerous southpaw capable of knocking Santos out.

Holm enters UFC San Antonio with a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6. The veteran is ranked third in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division.

Fighting Holm is Santos, the undergo at +211. The Russian mixed martial artist returns to the octagon for the first time since July 2021, after Santos stepped away to give birth to a child.

Ranked sixth in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division, Santos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6.

Holm and Santos are both coming off losses in their last fights.

View the odds for Holm vs. Santos courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC San Antonio Moneyline Total Play
Yana Santos +211 Over 2.5 (-285) BetOnline logo
Holly Holm -251 Under 2.5 (+225) BetOnline logo

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos Predictions And Best Bets

Holm is the more experienced fighter and should defeat Santos on Saturday night.

Holly Holm by Points (-145)

Holm is tough as nails in the octagon. Win or lose, Holm usually goes the distance in her fights. Seven of Holm’s last 10 fights have gone the distance. Holm has also won three straight fights by points. Add in the fact that Santos has not fought since 2021. This fight should go the distance, and Holm should come out on top.

Bet on Holly Holm by Points (-145) at BetOnline

Yana Santos +3.5 Points (-145)

While I think Holm will win by decision, Santos has proven she can keep fights close and go the distance. Santos has four wins in her UFC career, all coming by decision. Four of her last six fights have gone the distance. Because of the layoffs for both fighters, expect a close fight that comes down to points.

Bet on Yana Santos +3.5 Points (-145) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Holly Holm throws a punch.

UFC San Antonio: Holly Holm Vs. Yana Santos Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Yana Santos (1)
Yana Santos Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Husband
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 53 Fighter Pay: Salaries, Win Bonus, and Incentive Pay
UFC San Antonio Fighter Pay: Marlon Vera Set To Earn $171k in Salary and Payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC fighter
Khamzat Chimaev Is Done Fighting At Welterweight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 3/22
Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov In The Works
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 19 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Singapore Fight Night
Colby Covington Is Next For The Welterweight Championship
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Leon Edwards UFC
UFC 286 Recap: Leon Edwards Retains The Welterweight Championship
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top