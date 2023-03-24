UFC News and Rumors

UFC San Antonio: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
4 min read
The UFC is coming off a great PPV event UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, England. We saw Leon Edwards solidify himself as the best welterweight in the UFC after he beat Kamaru Usman for a second time via unanimous decision.

Up next, the UFC is heading to San Antonio, Texas for a stacked fight night card headlined by two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC #3 Marlon Vera, and #5 Cory Sandhagen. A big win from either fighter puts them just one fight away from a potential title shot.

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Marlon Vera +148 BetOnline logo
Cory Sandhagen -173 BetOnline logo

Marlon Vera is getting a little disrespected on the betting line against Cory Sandhagen. Vera has won four fights in a row with his only two losses being highly questionable decision losses to Jose Aldo and Yadong Song.

Sandhagen has beaten the better competition out of the two which is why he is the favorite in this matchup, but you absolutely can’t write off Vera but the moment you do that is when he makes you pay.

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

This is a fantastic matchup between two of the best bantamweight contenders in the UFC. These two fighters are looking to take that next step towards a potential title shot with a win here this Saturday night in San Antonio.

Vera has been surging as of late, winning four straight fights most recently finishing former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. He has made a ton of improvements over the years, especially with his striking. He has always been a tough, durable fighter but now he is able to utilize that with some heavy artillery on the feet, which will have to come in handy against a diverse striker like Cory Sandhagen.

Sandhagen has emulated a style similar to fighting someone Vera just beat in Dominick Cruz. He utilizes his length and unorthodox movement to keep his opponents questioning what he will be throwing next. His speed, volume, and cardio are all hard to match and give anyone at the top of the bantamweight division a ton of problems.

In this matchup, if Vera thinks he is just going to go in there and try to trade with Sandhagen, and win he’s got another thing coming to him. Sandhagen is as durable as they come and he will outstrike Vera quite easily at range over the course of a 25-minute fight. Vera will need to mix in his grappling along with his heavy strikes in order to win as the underdog here.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to what kind of game plan Vera wants to roll with, I am going with the latter here and he elects to just strike at range. I fully expect Sandhagen to outstrike Vera for the majority of this fight to get back on yet another winning streak.

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Cory Sandhagen by Decision +125 BetOnline logo

Even though Cory Sandhagen may possess the power to knock out Vera, the chances of that happening is unlikely. Vera is as tough and as durable as they come in the bantamweight division, and his will to win would have him fight through any tough spots. So when Sandhagen gets the job you can expect him to just outstrike and outpoint Vera to win via unanimous decision.

Bet on Cory Sandhagen by Decision (+125) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top