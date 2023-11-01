Betting Guides

UFC Sao Paulo Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Sao Paulo features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a heavyweight matchup between rising star Jailton Almeida and a mainstay in the division Derrick Lewis. Find everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC Sao Paulo. We have a heavyweight main event fight between two of the best in the division, rising contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC racking up five wins in his UFC career with all five wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, is stepping in on relative short notice after Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury and he finally got back into the win column after his last fight. This fight is going to full of action for however long it lasts and it will put one of these fighters in perfect position to contend for the title in the future.

In the co-main event, we have one of Brazil’s top welterweight prospects Gabriel Bonfim looking to get his third win in 2023 when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is an undefeated prospect who made a name for himself on the Contender Series and quickly put himself on the map with back-to-back submission victories in the first round to start his UFC career. Dalby on the other hand is no slouch himself winning each of his last three fights as he comes into this fight looking to spoil the homecoming party of Bonfim and get the biggest win of his UFC career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Sao Paulo.

How to Watch UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

  • 🥊 UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Almeida 19-2 | Lewis 23-11
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Almeida (-450) | Lewis (+350)

UFC Sao Paulo Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these heavyweight contenders Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis to be completely one-sided in favor of the surging Almeida. Almeida has won all five of his fights in the UFC with four of those five wins coming inside the first round. He will be taking on his most dangerous fight to date in Derrick Lewis as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Lewis on the other hand was able to get back on track with a first round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima after losing three straight coming into that fight. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over with a blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Sao Paulo below:

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Jailton Almeida -450 BetOnline logo
Derrick Lewis +350 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play
Gabriel Bonfim -600 BetOnline logo
Nicolas Dalby +450 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Rodrigo Nascimento -171 BetOnline logo
Don’Tale Mayes +146 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Caio Borralho -275 BetOnline logo
Abus Magomedov +235 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Armen Petrosyan -110 BetOnline logo
Rodolfo Vieira -110 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Ismael Bonfim -465 BetOnline logo
Vinc Pichel +365 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Rinat Fakhretdinov -350 BetOnline logo
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +285 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Vitor Petrino -235 BetOnline logo
Modestas Bukauskas +200 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Denise Gomes -141 BetOnline logo
Angela Hill +121 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Eduardo Moura -515 BetOnline logo
Montserrat Ruiz +390 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Marc Diakiese -161 BetOnline logo
Kaue Fernandes +141 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play
Daniel Marcos -241 BetOnline logo
Victor Hugo +206 BetOnline logo

UFC Sao Paulo Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Armen Petrosyan (-110)

Armen Petrosyan is coming off two consecutive victories as he comes into this matchup against the ‘Black Belt Hunter’ Rodolfo Vieira. He is now 3-1 in the UFC as he looks to extend his winning streak this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Petrosyan is a world-class kickboxer who turned MMA fighter and has succeeded in the transition.

On the feet, this fight is a no contest as Petrosyan has a massive advantage but if this fight hits the mat he will be in a world of trouble. Seeing as how well Petrosyan has done defending takedowns and didn’t get submitted by two Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belts Gregory Rodrigues and Caio Borralho. As long as Petrosyan can keep this fight standing or get back to his feet, he should punish Vieira on the feet and win a unanimous decision.

Bet on Armen Petrosyan (-110)

Rodrigo Nascimento (-171)

Rodrigo Nascimento has quietly put together a 4-1-0, 1 NC UFC record together while winning each of his last two fights. He now gets to rematch against Don’Tale Mayes who he already submitted back in May 2020. This is a very odd rematch considering Mayes is just 1-2 in his last three fights but nonetheless, here we are.

It’s hard to expect a different outcome in this one. Nascimento is the far better grappler being that he is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and Mayes’ struggles with grapplers haven’t gotten better since they last fought. Ultimately, Nascimento holds his own on the feet until he is able to land the takedown to sink in the rear-naked choke.

Bet on Rodrigo Nascimento (-171)

Angela Hill (+121)

Angela Hill is coming off one of the more lopsided beatdowns of her UFC career at the hands of Mackenzie Dern back in May 2023. She now gets to take on a surging prospect Denise Gomes who’s been handing out beatdowns in her last two fights against Bruna Brasil and Yazmin Jauregui.

Gomes has looked like the real deal with some serious power in her hands and landed back-to-back knockouts. She will now be looking to make that three in a row against the veteran Angela Hill. This is yet another prospect that is attempting to make a name off of Hill and another one that she will show that there are levels to this.

This is a tailor-made matchup for Hill to showcase that she’s still got it. She is the far more technical striker of the two and she has the ability to make Gomes’ pressure work against her. As long as Hill can take a punch as she’s always been able to she should be able to utilize her speed, movement, and volume to pick apart Gomes on the outside to a wide unanimous decision victory.

Bet on Angela Hill (+121)

