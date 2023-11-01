UFC Sao Paulo Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Sao Paulo features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a heavyweight matchup between rising star Jailton Almeida and a mainstay in the division Derrick Lewis. Find everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC Sao Paulo. We have a heavyweight main event fight between two of the best in the division, rising contender Jailton Almeida and former title challenger Derrick Lewis. Almeida has yet to lose in his UFC racking up five wins in his UFC career with all five wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, is stepping in on relative short notice after Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury and he finally got back into the win column after his last fight. This fight is going to full of action for however long it lasts and it will put one of these fighters in perfect position to contend for the title in the future.

In the co-main event, we have one of Brazil’s top welterweight prospects Gabriel Bonfim looking to get his third win in 2023 when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is an undefeated prospect who made a name for himself on the Contender Series and quickly put himself on the map with back-to-back submission victories in the first round to start his UFC career. Dalby on the other hand is no slouch himself winning each of his last three fights as he comes into this fight looking to spoil the homecoming party of Bonfim and get the biggest win of his UFC career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Sao Paulo.

How to Watch UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

🥊 UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis 📅 Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil

Ibirapuera Gymnasium | Sao Paulo, Brazil 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Almeida 19-2 | Lewis 23-11

Almeida 19-2 | Lewis 23-11 🎲 UFC Odds: Almeida (-450) | Lewis (+350)

UFC Sao Paulo Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these heavyweight contenders Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis to be completely one-sided in favor of the surging Almeida. Almeida has won all five of his fights in the UFC with four of those five wins coming inside the first round. He will be taking on his most dangerous fight to date in Derrick Lewis as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Lewis on the other hand was able to get back on track with a first round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima after losing three straight coming into that fight. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over with a blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Sao Paulo below:

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Jailton Almeida -450 Derrick Lewis +350

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Gabriel Bonfim -600 Nicolas Dalby +450

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Rodrigo Nascimento -171 Don’Tale Mayes +146

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Caio Borralho -275 Abus Magomedov +235

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Armen Petrosyan -110 Rodolfo Vieira -110

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Ismael Bonfim -465 Vinc Pichel +365

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Rinat Fakhretdinov -350 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +285

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Vitor Petrino -235 Modestas Bukauskas +200

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Denise Gomes -141 Angela Hill +121

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Eduardo Moura -515 Montserrat Ruiz +390

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Marc Diakiese -161 Kaue Fernandes +141

Fighter UFC Sao Paulo Odds Play Daniel Marcos -241 Victor Hugo +206

UFC Sao Paulo Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Armen Petrosyan (-110)

Armen Petrosyan is coming off two consecutive victories as he comes into this matchup against the ‘Black Belt Hunter’ Rodolfo Vieira. He is now 3-1 in the UFC as he looks to extend his winning streak this weekend in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Petrosyan is a world-class kickboxer who turned MMA fighter and has succeeded in the transition.

On the feet, this fight is a no contest as Petrosyan has a massive advantage but if this fight hits the mat he will be in a world of trouble. Seeing as how well Petrosyan has done defending takedowns and didn’t get submitted by two Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belts Gregory Rodrigues and Caio Borralho. As long as Petrosyan can keep this fight standing or get back to his feet, he should punish Vieira on the feet and win a unanimous decision.

Rodrigo Nascimento (-171)

Rodrigo Nascimento has quietly put together a 4-1-0, 1 NC UFC record together while winning each of his last two fights. He now gets to rematch against Don’Tale Mayes who he already submitted back in May 2020. This is a very odd rematch considering Mayes is just 1-2 in his last three fights but nonetheless, here we are.

It’s hard to expect a different outcome in this one. Nascimento is the far better grappler being that he is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and Mayes’ struggles with grapplers haven’t gotten better since they last fought. Ultimately, Nascimento holds his own on the feet until he is able to land the takedown to sink in the rear-naked choke.