UFC Singapore Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a light heavyweight rematch in the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after back-to-back losses meanwhile, Spann is looking to make it 1-1 against Smith and get back to his winning ways after losing his last fight to Nikita Krylov.

UFC Singapore: Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Anthony Smith +110 Ryan Spann -130

Oddsmakers expect this rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann to be relatively close and are even siding with Spann to get the job done. Smith has been in a bit of a rut since they last fought in 2021 as he has gone 0-2 meanwhile, Spann has gone 2-1 since they last fought but most recently lost to Nikita Krylov in the first round by submission.

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Preview

Anthony Smith (36-16) is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger with a wealth of experience. He is a well-rounded fighter with a good ground game and a strong striking arsenal. Ryan Spann (19-7) is a rising star in the light heavyweight division. He is a powerful striker with a knockout streak in his last three fights. Smith is the slight underdog in this fight, with odds of +110. Spann is the slight favorite at -130. Smith has the advantage in experience and grappling. He is a former wrestler and he has a good ground game. He is also a durable fighter who has been in many wars. Spann has the advantage in size and power. He is a knockout artist with a lot of power in his hands.

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Ryan Spann -130

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann are set to face off in a light heavyweight rematch at UFC Fight Singapore on August 26, 2023. Smith won the first fight by submission in the first round, but Spann has since improved his striking and wrestling, and he is now the betting favorite.

I think Spann will be able to use his size, reach, and striking advantage to win this fight by points. He will be able to keep Smith at a distance and land the cleaner shots. I think this will be a close fight, but I believe that Spann will be the better fighter on the night.

