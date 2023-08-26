UFC Singapore Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos will face off in a flyweight matchup at UFC Singapore on August 26th. Blanchfield is a rising star in the UFC with a 11-1 record, while Santos is a top contender in the flyweight division with a 19-2 record. This will be an important fight for both fighters as they look to climb the ranks in the flyweight division. Fans can expect a competitive matchup between two talented flyweights looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC.

UFC Singapore: Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Erin Blanchfield -140 Taila Santos +120

The oddsmakers have this a closely contested fight between Erin Blanchfield and former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos. They expect this fight to be the toughest fight of Blanchfield’s career and it is a fight that could catapult her into title contention for a win. Meanwhile, this is Santos’ first fight since fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship and she will be looking to get back on track and back into title contention against the surging contender in Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Preview

Erin Blanchfield (11-1) is a rising star in the women’s flyweight division. She is a submission specialist with a 50% finish rate. Taila Santos (19-2) is a former title challenger. She is a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking and grappling game. Blanchfield is the better grappler in this fight. She has a 50% finish rate, and she is very good at getting her opponents to the ground. Santos is a good grappler as well, but she is not as good as Blanchfield. Santos has the advantage in striking. She is a more powerful striker than Blanchfield, and she is also more accurate. However, Blanchfield is not a bad striker, and she is good at using her grappling to set up her striking. This fight is a close one. Both fighters are young and hungry, and they are both looking to make a statement. I think this fight will go the distance, and I think it will be a close decision.

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Erin Blanchfield -140

I think Blanchfield will be able to use her grappling to control Santos and win the fight by decision. She will be able to take Santos down and keep her there, and she will be able to land ground strikes and submissions. I think this fight will be close, but I believe that Blanchfield’s youth, aggression, and grappling will be the difference in the end.

