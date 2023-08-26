Betting Guides

UFC Singapore Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
erin blanchfield

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos will face off in a flyweight matchup at UFC Singapore on August 26th. Blanchfield is a rising star in the UFC with a 11-1 record, while Santos is a top contender in the flyweight division with a 19-2 record. This will be an important fight for both fighters as they look to climb the ranks in the flyweight division. Fans can expect a competitive matchup between two talented flyweights looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Singapore

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

UFC Singapore: Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Erin Blanchfield -140 BetOnline logo
Taila Santos +120 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers have this a closely contested fight between Erin Blanchfield and former flyweight title challenger Taila Santos. They expect this fight to be the toughest fight of Blanchfield’s career and it is a fight that could catapult her into title contention for a win. Meanwhile, this is Santos’ first fight since fighting Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship and she will be looking to get back on track and back into title contention against the surging contender in Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Preview

Erin Blanchfield (11-1) is a rising star in the women’s flyweight division. She is a submission specialist with a 50% finish rate. Taila Santos (19-2) is a former title challenger. She is a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking and grappling game.

Blanchfield is the better grappler in this fight. She has a 50% finish rate, and she is very good at getting her opponents to the ground. Santos is a good grappler as well, but she is not as good as Blanchfield. Santos has the advantage in striking. She is a more powerful striker than Blanchfield, and she is also more accurate. However, Blanchfield is not a bad striker, and she is good at using her grappling to set up her striking.

This fight is a close one. Both fighters are young and hungry, and they are both looking to make a statement. I think this fight will go the distance, and I think it will be a close decision.

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Erin Blanchfield -140 BetOnline logo

I think Blanchfield will be able to use her grappling to control Santos and win the fight by decision. She will be able to take Santos down and keep her there, and she will be able to land ground strikes and submissions. I think this fight will be close, but I believe that Blanchfield’s youth, aggression, and grappling will be the difference in the end.

Bet Erin Blanchfield (-140) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides

UFC Singapore Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Betting Guides
Giga Chikadze Career Earnings
UFC Singapore Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Betting Guides
ryan spann career earnings
UFC Singapore Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
Betting Guides
usyk dubois
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
Betting Guides
Giga Chikadze Career Earnings
UFC Singapore Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
Betting Guides
MMA: TUF 26 Finale Meerschaert vs Spicely
UFC 292: Best Underdog Bets featuring Gerald Meerschaert, Andrea Lee, Maryna Moroz
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
Betting Guides
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.
UFC 292: Best Prop Bets Featuring Ian Garry, Austin Hubbard, Andre Petroski
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top