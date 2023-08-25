UFC Singapore Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have the return of Giga Chikadze after being on the shelf for over year as he takes on “Bruce Leeroy” Alex Caceres in a featherweight matchup as the featured bout on the main card. Chikadez has taken his first loss in the UFC at the hands of Calvin Kattar meanwhile, Caceres has won seven of his last eight and is looking for his biggest win out of the bunch this Saturday at UFC Singapore.

UFC Singapore: Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Giga Chikadze -240 Alex Caceres +205

The oddsmakers expect Giga Chikadze to come back right where he left off as one of the surging contenders in the UFC’s featherweight division. Alex Caceres is always a live dog in situations like this as he has cashed an underdog on numerous times. It will also be interesting to see what kind of shape Chikadze is in being on the shelf for so long.

Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Preview

Giga Chikadze (14-3) is a rising star in the featherweight division. He is a striker with knockout power in his hands. Alex Caceres (21-13) is a veteran fighter with a well-rounded skill set. Chikadze is the better striker in this fight. He has more power and he is more accurate. He is also the more active fighter, landing over 4.5 significant strikes per minute. Caceres is a good striker as well, but he is not as consistent as Chikadze. Caceres’ best chance of winning this fight is by submission. He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and he has a good ground game. However, he will need to be able to get the fight to the ground in order to have a chance of winning.

Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Giga Chikadze -240

Giga Chikadze has knockout power in his hands and he is very accurate. He is also the more active fighter, landing over 4.5 significant strikes per minute. Caceres is a good striker as well, but he is not as consistent as Chikadze.

I think Chikadze will be able to use his striking advantage to win this fight by late knockout or decision. He will be able to outstrike Caceres and control him at range on the feet. I think this fight will be close, but I believe that Chikadze’s youth and athleticism will be the difference in the end.

