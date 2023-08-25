UFC News and Rumors

UFC Singapore Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Max Holloway -700 BetOnline logo
Chan Sung Jung +450 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight between two former featherweight hall of famers to be completely lopsided in favor of the former UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway. Holloway’s last three losses have only come against the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovskifor meanwhile, Jung most recently got absolutely wrecked by Volkanovski until the referee had seen enough and called the fight via a standing TKO in the fourth round.

Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Preview

Max Holloway (24-7) is the former UFC featherweight champion and one of the most exciting fighters in the world. He is known for his incredible striking and volume, and he has never been knocked out in his career. Chan Sung Jung (17-6) is a fan-favorite known for his never-give-up attitude and his exciting fighting style. He is a dangerous striker with a good ground game.

Holloway is the better striker in this fight. He has better speed, power, and technique. He is also the more accurate striker, landing over 7 significant strikes per minute. Jung is a dangerous striker as well, but he is not as consistent as Holloway. Holloway also has a significant advantage in the wrestling department. He is a better wrestler than Jung, and he is more likely to be able to take Jung down and control him on the ground.

Jung’s best chance of winning this fight is by knockout. He has a good chin and he is not afraid to stand and trade with his opponents. However, he will need to land a big shot early in the fight, as Holloway is likely to wear him down over the course of five rounds.

Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Max Holloway by Points +170 BetOnline logo

Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC featherweight division. They are both known for their aggressive striking and their never-give-up attitude. However, I believe that Holloway will be able to outpoint Jung and win the fight by decision.

I think Holloway will be able to use his striking and wrestling advantages to control the fight and win by points. He will likely be able to land more significant strikes than Jung, and he will also be able to take Jung down and control him on the ground. I think this will be a close fight, but I believe that Holloway’s experience and skill will be the difference in the end.

Bet Max Holloway by Points (+170) at BetOnline

