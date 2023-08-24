UFC Singapore Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Singapore Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between two former featherweight hall of famers to be completely lopsided in favor of the former UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway. Holloway’s last three losses have only come against the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovskifor meanwhile, Jung most recently got absolutely wrecked by Volkanovski until the referee had seen enough and called the fight via a standing TKO in the fourth round.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Singapore below:

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Max Holloway -800 Chan Sung Jung +550

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Ryan Spann -127 Anthony Smith +107

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Giga Chikadze -240 Alex Caceres +205

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Rinya Nakamura -850 Fernie Garcia +600

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Erin Blanchfield -143 Taila Santos +123

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Junior Tafa -141 Parker Porter +121

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Waldo Cortes-Acosta -219 Lukasz Brzeski +189

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Garrett Armfield -153 Toshimi Kazama +133

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Michal Oleksiejczuk -116 Chidi Njokuani -104

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Rolando Bedoya -310 Song Kenan +260

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Yusaku Kinoshita -140 Billy Goff +120

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play JJ Aldrich -555 Na Liang +405

Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play Seung Woo Choi -144 Jarno Errens +124

UFC Singapore Best Bets & Predictions

Chidi Njokuani (-105)

Chidi Njokuani and Michal Oleksiejczuk will face off in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night 225 on August 26, 2023. Njokuani is the slight betting underdog but should be the favorite, and for good reason. He is a more technical striker with a better ground game. Njokuani has a 22-9 record with 14 knockouts. He is known for his powerful kicks and punches, and he has a good sense of distance. He is also a patient striker who is willing to wait for his opening.

Oleksiejczuk is a 18-6 fighter with 13 knockouts. He is a strong striker with good combinations and power in his punches. However, he is not as technical as Njokuani, and he tends to be more reckless. In this fight, Njokuani’s striking will be the difference. He will be able to land his kicks and punches at will, and he will eventually wear Oleksiejczuk down. Njokuani is also a better grappler, so if the fight does go to the ground, he will be in control.

Erin Blanchfield (-145)

Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos will face off in a women’s flyweight bout at UFC Singapore on August 26, 2023. Blanchfield is the betting favorite, and for good reason. She is a more technical wrestler with a better ground game. Blanchfield has a 11-1 record with 4 submissions. She is known for her aggressive wrestling and her ability to control her opponents on the ground. She is also a good striker, but her wrestling and grappling are her biggest strengths.

Santos is a 19-2 fighter with 10 knockouts. She is a strong striker with serious knockout power with a good ground game. However, she is not as well-versed on the mat as Blanchfield. In this fight, Blanchfield’s wrestling will be the difference. She will be able to take Santos down at will, and she will eventually wear her down while hunting for the finish as she did in her biggest test to date against Jessica Andrade.