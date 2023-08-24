Betting Guides

UFC Singapore Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Giga Chikadze Career Earnings

UFC Singapore features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung. Find everything you need to know about UFC Singapore, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In the co-main event, we have a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after back-to-back losses meanwhile, Spann is looking to make it 1-1 against Smith and get back to his winning ways after losing his last fight to Nikita Krylov.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Singapore.

How to Watch UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung

  • 🥊 UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 8:00 am ET
  • 🏟 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium | Singapore
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Holloway 24-7 | Jung 17-7
  • UFC Odds: Holloway (-725) | Jung (+525)

    UFC Singapore Odds

    The oddsmakers expect this fight between two former featherweight hall of famers to be completely lopsided in favor of the former UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway. Holloway’s last three losses have only come against the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovskifor meanwhile, Jung most recently got absolutely wrecked by Volkanovski until the referee had seen enough and called the fight via a standing TKO in the fourth round.

    Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Singapore below:

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Max Holloway -800 BetOnline logo
    Chan Sung Jung +550 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Ryan Spann -127 BetOnline logo
    Anthony Smith +107 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Giga Chikadze -240 BetOnline logo
    Alex Caceres +205 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Rinya Nakamura -850 BetOnline logo
    Fernie Garcia +600 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Erin Blanchfield -143 BetOnline logo
    Taila Santos +123 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Junior Tafa -141 BetOnline logo
    Parker Porter +121 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Waldo Cortes-Acosta -219 BetOnline logo
    Lukasz Brzeski +189 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Garrett Armfield -153 BetOnline logo
    Toshimi Kazama +133 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Michal Oleksiejczuk -116 BetOnline logo
    Chidi Njokuani -104 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Rolando Bedoya -310 BetOnline logo
    Song Kenan +260 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Yusaku Kinoshita -140 BetOnline logo
    Billy Goff +120 BetOnline logo

     

    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    JJ Aldrich -555 BetOnline logo
    Na Liang +405 BetOnline logo
    Fighter UFC 292 Odds Play
    Seung Woo Choi -144 BetOnline logo
    Jarno Errens +124 BetOnline logo

    UFC Singapore Best Bets & Predictions

    Chidi Njokuani (-105)

    Chidi Njokuani and Michal Oleksiejczuk will face off in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night 225 on August 26, 2023. Njokuani is the slight betting underdog but should be the favorite, and for good reason. He is a more technical striker with a better ground game. Njokuani has a 22-9 record with 14 knockouts. He is known for his powerful kicks and punches, and he has a good sense of distance. He is also a patient striker who is willing to wait for his opening.

    Oleksiejczuk is a 18-6 fighter with 13 knockouts. He is a strong striker with good combinations and power in his punches. However, he is not as technical as Njokuani, and he tends to be more reckless. In this fight, Njokuani’s striking will be the difference. He will be able to land his kicks and punches at will, and he will eventually wear Oleksiejczuk down. Njokuani is also a better grappler, so if the fight does go to the ground, he will be in control.

    Bet on Chidi Njokuani (-105)

    Erin Blanchfield (-145)

    Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos will face off in a women’s flyweight bout at UFC Singapore on August 26, 2023. Blanchfield is the betting favorite, and for good reason. She is a more technical wrestler with a better ground game. Blanchfield has a 11-1 record with 4 submissions. She is known for her aggressive wrestling and her ability to control her opponents on the ground. She is also a good striker, but her wrestling and grappling are her biggest strengths.

    Santos is a 19-2 fighter with 10 knockouts. She is a strong striker with serious knockout power with a good ground game. However, she is not as well-versed on the mat as Blanchfield. In this fight, Blanchfield’s wrestling will be the difference. She will be able to take Santos down at will, and she will eventually wear her down while hunting for the finish as she did in her biggest test to date against Jessica Andrade.

    Bet on Erin Blanchfield (-145) 

    Giga Chikadze (-240)

    Giga Chikadze and Alex Caceres will face off in a featherweight bout at UFC Singapore on August 26, 2023. Chikadze is the betting favorite, and for good reason. He is the much more technical striker who has the ability to outstrike and punish Caceres on the feet. Chikadze has a 14-3 record with 9 knockouts and 1 submission. He is known for his powerful kicks and punches, and he has a good sense of distance. He is also a patient striker who is willing to wait for his opening which is certainly what he will need against “Bruce Leeroy” Alex Caceres.

    Caceres is a 21-13 fighter with 4 knockouts and 7 submissions. He is a well-rounded fighter with a good ground game. However, he is not as technical as Chikadze, and he tends to be more reckless. In this fight, Chikadze’s striking will be the difference. He will be able to land his kicks and punches at will, and he will eventually wear Caceres down. Chikadze is also a better grappler, so if the fight does go to the ground, he will be in control.

     

     

    Bet on Giga Chikadze (-240)

Arrow to top