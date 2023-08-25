Betting Guides

UFC Singapore Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Garrett Kerman
The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. Rinya Nakamura and Fernie Garcia will face off in a bantamweight matchup at UFC Singapore on August 26th. Nakamura is a highly touted prospect with a perfect 7-0 record, while Garcia has a 9-3 record and is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Brady Hiestand in his last fight. Nakamura has been vocal about his desire to put on a show for the fans and “explode the arena”

UFC Singapore: Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Jung Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Rinya Nakamura -900 BetOnline logo
Fernie Garcia +600 BetOnline logo

Rinya Nakamura is Japan’s top prospect and he is making his long-awaited UFC debut this weekend at UFC Singapore. The oddsmakers have him as the biggest favorite on this week’s fight card and rightfully so. He is a Japanese wrestling champion but has the knockout power that makes him a terror on the feet as well. Garcia on the other hand is coming off back-to-back losses and is looking to keep his UFC hopes alive against a nightmare matchup against Nakamura. He’s got power on the feet but his takedown defense has definitely been his downfall, let’s see if he can right the ship in this weekend’s matchup.

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Preview

Japan’s top prospect Rinya Nakamura takes on Fernie Garcia in his debut this weekend at UFC Singapore. Nakamura ran through the competition on the Road to UFC to get his coveted UFC contract meanwhile, Garcia was able to score a knockout against Joshua Weems on the Contender Series to score his UFC contract.

Garcia however was not able to parlay that into a reasonable start to his UFC career dropping the first two fights inside the octagon. Now he will be fighting for his UFC career when he takes on the uber-talented Rinya Nakamura. Garcia certainly has the skills to cause the upset but he needs to be near perfect to knock Nakamura off the ranks of the unbeaten come Saturday night.

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Rinya Nakamura by KO/TKO -135 BetOnline logo

Nakamura, a former wrestling champion, has shown impressive striking skills in his fights. He has five wins by knockout, showcasing his ability to finish fights with his striking. He possesses a relentless and aggressive fighting style that can overwhelm his opponents.

Garcia has shown a tendency to slow down in the later rounds. This could be a significant disadvantage against Nakamura, who has demonstrated excellent cardio and the ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight. If Garcia’s energy levels drop, Nakamura could capitalize on this weakness and land a knockout blow.

Bet Mario Bautista (-210) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
