UFC Targeting UFC 289 To Be First Fight Back To Canada

Garrett Kerman
marc-andre barriault oskar piechota

The UFC is looking to head back to Canada for the first time since September 2019 for their upcoming PPV event UFC 289 on June 10th. There isn’t a set location yet but they are getting together some of their athletes that are from Canada to build what would be a great event for Canadien fans.

The last time we saw the UFC in Canada was when they went to Vancouver, British Columbia, and had a battle in the lightweight division between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje. That fight ultimately didn’t last long as Gaethje was able to get his friend Cerrone out of there in just over four minutes in the very first round.

There weren’t many Canadien fighters on that fight card as there were only three and subsequently only all three of those fighters are no longer with the promotion. Since then, the UFC has added more talent from the region so you can expect a bigger turnout this go around. Let’s take a look at some of the confirmed fights for this PPV event.

UFC 289 Confirmed Fights

The UFC is still building this international fight card with the right fights, but you can fully expect it to be filled a ton of Canadien talent. Whether that be with current UFC fighters or those that they will sign specifically for this event. Let’s take a look at the confirmed fights so far for this PPV event:

Women’s Flyweight

  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Middleweight

  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Already the UFC has put two Canadien fighters on this UFC 289 PPV event. Jasmine Jasudavicius is 2-1 in her UFC career and is coming off her most dominant performance in her last fight against a tough competitor in Gabriella Fernandes. Now she gets to take on a former ranked opponent in Miranda Maverick in a fight that really could put her on the map especially if she gets the win in her home country.

The UFC also has put together a really good matchup in the middleweight division with fellow Canadien Marc Andre-Barriault and Eryk Anders. Barriault is coming off an absolute beatdown of Julian Marquez where he got the bloody TKO win in the second round at UFC 285. Meanwhile, Eryk Anders is coming off arguably his best win in quite some time against Kyle Daukaus.

Stay tuned for more information regarding this monumental event for you Canadien fans!

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garrett Kerman

marc-andre barriault oskar piechota

