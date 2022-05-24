UFC Vegas 55 Recap | UFC Betting Trends

UFC Vegas 55 went down this past Saturday, May 21st from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Bantamweight champion Holly Holm, and Ketlen Vieira.

Ketlen Vieira picked up the decision win over Holly Holm in the main event, cashing as the 2-1 underdog by way of split decision. With the win, the betting underdog in the UFC women’s bantamweight division improves to 11-13 since the start of 2021, turning a profit of an incredible +11.94 units in that stretch. Along with that, the Over in the UFC women’s bantamweight division improves to 37-5 since the start of 2020. A $100 bettor who has backed the Over in every UFC women’s bantamweight bout since the start of 2020 has turned a profit of +$25 per fight, win or lose.

UFC Betting Trends Heading into UFC Vegas 56

The betting favorite at UFC Vegas 55 won seven of the eleven bouts on the card but failed to turn a profit. With that, the betting favorite in the UFC improves to 133-73 on the year.

Meanwhile, the most profitable betting trend in the UFC this year remains the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop, with 108 of 206 fights in the UFC this year has gone to the judge’s scorecards. With that, a $100 bettor who has backed every UFC fight in 2022 to go the distance has turned a profit of +$12 per fight, win or lose.

These betting trends are very useful headed into this weekend’s UFC Vegas 56 event, which will see Alexander Volkov take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a five-round UFC heavyweight match-up from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.