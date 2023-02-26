UFC Vegas 70 Recap: Main Event Falls Apart Due To Illness

UFC Vegas 70 was shaping up to be an exciting fight card until the main card started. Once the main card started, Megan Olivi announced that the main event fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was off due to Krylov coming down with a foodborne illness. It was very unfortunate because both fighters were looking to take the next step in their career with a win over this weekend.

With those two out of the picture, the co-main event between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen stepped into the main event spot and the fight delivered. Allen and Muniz were back and forth throughout the majority of the fight until Allen took over late sinking in the rear-naked choke to get the third-round finish.

All finishers get an extra $50k

The rest of the fight card delivered and then some with some emphatic finishes and high-level back-and-forth brawls between the competitors. We saw six fights end inside the distance, check out the results from this weekend’s fight night:

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via 3rd Round Rear-Naked Choke ($50,000)

Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes via Unanimous Decision

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa via 2nd Round Guillotine Choke ($50,000)

Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse via 1st Round Arm-Triangle Choke ($50,000)

Trevor Peek def. Erick Gonzalez via 1st Round Knockout ($50,000)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes via Unanimous Decision

Jordan Leavitt def. Victor Martinez via 1st Round Knockout ($50,000)

Ode Osbourne def. Charles Johnson via Split-Decision

Joe Solecki def. Carl Deaton via 2nd Round Rear-Naked Choke ($50,000)

Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves via Majority Decision