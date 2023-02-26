UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 70 Recap: Main Event Falls Apart Due To Illness

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
2 min read
GettyImages-1429453922

UFC Vegas 70 was shaping up to be an exciting fight card until the main card started. Once the main card started, Megan Olivi announced that the main event fight between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was off due to Krylov coming down with a foodborne illness. It was very unfortunate because both fighters were looking to take the next step in their career with a win over this weekend.

With those two out of the picture, the co-main event between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen stepped into the main event spot and the fight delivered. Allen and Muniz were back and forth throughout the majority of the fight until Allen took over late sinking in the rear-naked choke to get the third-round finish.

All finishers get an extra $50k

The rest of the fight card delivered and then some with some emphatic finishes and high-level back-and-forth brawls between the competitors. We saw six fights end inside the distance, check out the results from this weekend’s fight night:

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz via 3rd Round Rear-Naked Choke ($50,000)
Augusto Sakai def. Don’Tale Mayes via Unanimous Decision
Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa via 2nd Round Guillotine Choke ($50,000)
Mike Malott def. Yohan Lainesse via 1st Round Arm-Triangle Choke ($50,000)
Trevor Peek def. Erick Gonzalez via 1st Round Knockout ($50,000)
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes via Unanimous Decision
Jordan Leavitt def. Victor Martinez via 1st Round Knockout ($50,000)
Ode Osbourne def. Charles Johnson via Split-Decision
Joe Solecki def. Carl Deaton via 2nd Round Rear-Naked Choke ($50,000)
Nurullo Aliev def. Rafael Alves via Majority Decision

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Gdansk-Kowalkiewicz vs Esquibel

Kowalkiewicz vs. Demopoulos Added To UFC Fight Night May 20th

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 23 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night
Blaydes vs. Pavlovich Main Event Fight Card April 22nd
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Marina Rodriguez Career Earnings
UFC 288: Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba Added To PPV Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
William Knight
William Knight Among 3 Fighters Removed From UFC Roster
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kamuela-Kirk
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marina-rodriguez-mackenzie-dern-ufc-fight-night-194-1
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Charles-Oliveira-1
UFC 288: Oliveira vs. Dariush Added To Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top