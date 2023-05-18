UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 73: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
The UFC is heading back to the Apex for a fight night event that is headlined by two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. These two were set to faceoff last weekend but seeing as this weekend’s event needed a main event they made the switch giving them a bump in salary and more time to prep.

In the second fight up on the main card, we have a banger in the welterweight division as Andre Fialho and Joaquin Buckley square off. Fialho was been knocked out in each of his last two fights just like Buckley which prompted him to drop back down to welterweight. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds and our predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s main event fight between Andre Fialho and Joaquin Buckley.

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Andre Fialho +180 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Buckley -210 BetOnline logo

Andre Fialho coming off consecutive knockout defeats will have you as a sizable underdog especially against a power puncher like Joaquin Buckley. That’s not to say that Fialho doesn’t have a chance, as we saw in his two knockout victories to start his UFC campaign.

Joaquin Buckley is also coming off a knockout loss but that was at the hands of a great counter striker in Chris Curtis. That loss had Buckley and his team contemplating his next move which was to move back down to welterweight where they expect him to strive. His power, speed, and aggression is baked into his moneyline.

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Andre Fialho quickly became a hot commodity when he took on Michel Pereira on short notice and gave him a close competitive fight. He was then able to score back to back knockouts in each of his next two appearances in the octagon which had people raving about him. He has since dropped his last two gettin knocked out in each which doesn’t bode well in this matchup against a fast and ferocious striker in Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley has had mixed results in his time as a UFC middleweight. He was able to get wins against middle of the pack middleweights but once he took that step up in competition is where he got the bad results. He now drops down to welterweight to take on a middle of the pack welterweight which is where we know Buckley shines.

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley Best Bet

 

Best Bet Odds Play
Joaquin Buckley by KO +100 BetOnline logo

I love the move down to welterweight for Joaquin Buckley. He is still extremely fast, explosive and strong for the weight class. He is also finally not at a size disadvantage in every fight like he was at middleweight just like in this matchup with Fialho. Seeing as Fialho has some of worst cardio I’ve seen he has about five minutes to get the knockout or is night will be over. Ultimately, we get some fireworks early on until Buckley cracks the chin of Fialho and puts him out.

Bet on Joaquin Buckley by KO (+100) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
