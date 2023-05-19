UFC Vegas 73 Best Prop Bets

This Saturday we have an exciting fight card UFC Vegas 73 which is live at the UFC Apex. Headlining this event are two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill who are looking to take that next step up the rankings to a potential title shot in the future. I have analyzed the odds and statistics for UFC Vegas 73 and have come up with the three best prop bets for the event. Here are my top picks:

Mackenzie Dern to win by submission

Best Bet Odds Play Mackenzie Dern to win by submission +163

Mackenzie Dern is a submission specialist with a 12-3 record, and she is facing Angela Hill, who has a 15-12 record and has been submitted twice in her career. Dern has won 7 of her 12 fights by submission, and I believe she will be able to take Hill down and submit her. The odds for Dern to win by submission are currently at +163.

Edmen Shahbazyan to win by KO/TKO

Best Bet Odds Play Edmen Shahbazyan to win by KO/TKO +320

Edmen Shahbazyan is a powerful striker with a 12-3 record, and he is facing Anthony Hernandez, who has a 10-2 record and has been knocked out twice in his career. Shahbazyan has won 10 of his 12 fights by KO/TKO, and I believe he will be able to land some heavy shots on Hernandez and finish him. The odds for Shahbazyan to win by KO/TKO are currently at +320.

Emily Ducote to win by decision

Best Bet Odds Play Emily Ducote to win by decision +240

Emily Ducote is a well-rounded fighter with a 12-7 record, and she is facing Lupita Godinez, who has a 9-3 record and is making her quick turnaround on less than a month’s notice. Ducote has gone to decision in 5 of her 12 wins, and I believe she will be able to outpoint Godinez over three rounds. The odds for Ducote to win by decision are currently at +240.

Overall, these three prop bets offer good value for bettors looking to make some money at UFC Vegas 73. Dern’s submission skills, Shahbazyan’s striking power, and Ducote’s experience make them all strong picks for their respective fights. However, as with any betting, there is always risk involved, so bettors should always gamble responsibly.