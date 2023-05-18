UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The UFC is heading back to the Apex for a fight night event that is headlined by two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. These two were set to faceoff last weekend but seeing as this weekend’s event needed a main event they made the switch giving them a bump in salary and more time to prep.

The rest of the fight card is littered with exciting up-and-coming talent like the co-main event between two middleweight hopefuls in Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds and our predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s main event fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Mackenzie Dern -171 Angela Hill +146

This will be Dern’s third main-event fight whereas it would be Hill’s second. Both fighters have yet to win in a 5-round main event and finally one of them will get the win this weekend.

The oddsmakers are setting this line as it is because Dern has beaten the higher level of competition meanwhile when Hill gets a step up in competition she tends to fail. We will see how each of them fare this weekend over the course of a 25-minute fight.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Mackenzie Dern is coming off a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in her most recent fight. She had some trouble taking the fight to the mat where she is much more comfortable. Once she was able to take the fight to the mat she almost had the finish on multiple occasions.

Angela Hill is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since 2020 and will be looking to add to her winning streak against Dern. She outstruck the former Invicta straweight champion Emily Ducote with rather ease. We’ve seen Hill struggle with grapplers in the past and she gets one of the best that the straweight division has to offer this weekend.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Mackenzie Dern -171

Like all Mackenzie Dern fights this is yet another classic grappler vs. striker matchup. Hill does her best work on the feet and at range utilizing her movement and her volume to fluster her opponents. We’ve seen that to be a kryptonite of Dern’s in the past against fighters like Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan.

The difference here is I don’t believe that Hill can fend off the grappling onslaught like Rodriguez or Xiaonan were able to. It could take just one single takedown in 25 minutes for Dern to get the finish. She is one of the most decorated BJJ black belts in women’s MMA with 7 of her 12 wins coming by submission.

Ultimately, Hill will look good early with her movement and keeping Dern at bay but once the clinch work starts that is when I’d expect Hill’s movement start to slow down. The longer the fight goes the easier it will be for Dern to track Hill down and eventually take the fight to the mat and get the submission victory.

