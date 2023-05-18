UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
hill vs dern

The UFC is heading back to the Apex for a fight night event that is headlined by two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. These two were set to faceoff last weekend but seeing as this weekend’s event needed a main event they made the switch giving them a bump in salary and more time to prep.

The rest of the fight card is littered with exciting up-and-coming talent like the co-main event between two middleweight hopefuls in Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds and our predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s main event fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Mackenzie Dern -171 BetOnline logo
Angela Hill +146 BetOnline logo

This will be Dern’s third main-event fight whereas it would be Hill’s second. Both fighters have yet to win in a 5-round main event and finally one of them will get the win this weekend.

The oddsmakers are setting this line as it is because Dern has beaten the higher level of competition meanwhile when Hill gets a step up in competition she tends to fail. We will see how each of them fare this weekend over the course of a 25-minute fight.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Mackenzie Dern is coming off a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in her most recent fight. She had some trouble taking the fight to the mat where she is much more comfortable. Once she was able to take the fight to the mat she almost had the finish on multiple occasions.

Angela Hill is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since 2020 and will be looking to add to her winning streak against Dern. She outstruck the former Invicta straweight champion Emily Ducote with rather ease. We’ve seen Hill struggle with grapplers in the past and she gets one of the best that the straweight division has to offer this weekend.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Mackenzie Dern -171 BetOnline logo

Like all Mackenzie Dern fights this is yet another classic grappler vs. striker matchup. Hill does her best work on the feet and at range utilizing her movement and her volume to fluster her opponents. We’ve seen that to be a kryptonite of Dern’s in the past against fighters like Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan.

The difference here is I don’t believe that Hill can fend off the grappling onslaught like Rodriguez or Xiaonan were able to. It could take just one single takedown in 25 minutes for Dern to get the finish. She is one of the most decorated BJJ black belts in women’s MMA with 7 of her 12 wins coming by submission.

Ultimately, Hill will look good early with her movement and keeping Dern at bay but once the clinch work starts that is when I’d expect Hill’s movement start to slow down. The longer the fight goes the easier it will be for Dern to track Hill down and eventually take the fight to the mat and get the submission victory.

Bet on Mackenzie Dern (-171) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
marina-rodriguez-mackenzie-dern-ufc-fight-night-194-1

UFC Vegas 73 Fighter Pay: Mackenzie Dern is set to earn a six-figure payday

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
Ian Garry stands in the octagon.
Ian Garry Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight & Girlfriend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jailton Almeida on the UFC cage.
Jailton Almeida Career Earnings, Net Worth, UFC Record, Next Fight & Girlfriend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jairzinho Rozenstruik stands at UFC weigh-in.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Earnings, Net Worth, Record, Next Fight & Girlfriend
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jairzinho Rozenstruik at a UFC weigh in.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Curtis Blaydes fights in the octagon.
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich Vs. Blaydes Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 20 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Bisping
UFC Kansas City Fighter Pay: Arnold Allen Is Set To Earn More Than $250k In Salary and Payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Apr 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top