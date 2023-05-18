UFC Vegas 73: Michael Johnson vs. Diego Ferreira Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The UFC is heading back to the Apex for a fight night event that is headlined by two straweight contenders in No. 8 Mackenzie Dern and No. 14 Angela Hill. These two were set to faceoff last weekend but seeing as this weekend’s event needed a main event they made the switch giving them a bump in salary and more time to prep.

Kicking things off on the main card is a fight in the lightweight division between Michael Johnson and Diego Ferreira. Johnson is on a bit of a career resurgence winning two of his last three fights meanwhile, Ferreira is on the heels of three consecutive losses coming into this weekend’s contest. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds and our predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s main event fight between Michael Johnson and Diego Ferreira.

Michael Johnson vs. Diego Ferreira Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Diego Ferreira -159 Michael Johnson +139

Diego Ferreira hasn’t fought since 2021 due to some nagging injuries that have kept him out of competition. The betting lines are showing their faith that they still have in Ferreira even knowing that he hasn’t won a fight since 2020 and hasn’t fought since 2021.

Michael Johnson honestly looks the best he has in years. He has won two of his last three and could easily be 3-0 if the judges gave him the win over Jamie Mullarkey as most did. On paper this looks like a barn burner that could be relatively close throughout.

Michael Johnson vs. Diego Ferreira

Michael Johnson turned back some time in his most recent fights. His quickness and power were on full display in all of the fights and he was able to fight through some adversity something that would fault him in years past. This could quite possibly be the best version of Johnson we will see at this stage of his career at age 36.

Diego Ferreira may be coming off three losses but its against the elite of the elite at 155 lbs. He is a high-level BJJ black belt with great striking on the feet. He had to take some time off due to nagging injuries but he seems fully healthy and ready to get back in there to show the world that he’s still got it to the one of the best lightweights in the world.

Michael Johnson vs. Diego Ferreira Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Michael Johnson +139

Diego Ferreira just has too many red flags coming into this matchup against a resurging Michael Johnson. Wear and tear have seem to getting the best of Ferreira at age 38 and it will certainly not help in a fight against Johnson who will be looking to throw hands from the opening bell. I expect Ferreira to come in trying to grapple either but not be able sustain that over 15 minutes while Johnson cracks in the later rounds and puts him away.

