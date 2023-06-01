UFC Vegas 74: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. In the co-main event, we have a barnburner of a fight in the featherweight division between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. Caceres is riding high off a big head kick knockout of Julian Erosa meanwhile Daniel Pineda got a much-needed win as he submitted Tucker Lutz in round 2.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite just like our main event fight between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this co-main event.

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Alex Caceres -175 Daniel Pineda +140

This betting line is indicated by Alex Caceres being ranked No. 15 in the featherweight rankings and that he seems to be coming into his own with a 6-1 record in his last 7 fights.

Daniel Pineda on the other hand has had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career but he is as dangerous as they come. We saw that first hand as he won as a big underdog against Tucker Lutz in his last fight where he was winning every moment of that fight.

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Alex Caceres is now 34 years old and coming into the 28th fight of his UFC career but it looks like he has turned back time. With a 6-1 record in his last 7 fights along with 4 finishes, he looks better than he has even when he was younger in his UFC career. Caceres can finish the fight on the feet and on the mat making him dangerous anywhere this fight goes.

Daniel Pineda went from looking dreadful against Andre Fili and Cub Swanson to getting a big submission win over Tucker Lutz. Pineda is still a finisher though, as he has finished all of his 28 wins inside the distance. This is why he is a very hard out for anyone in the featherweight division.

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Alex Caceres -175

In this fight we have two veterans in the sport looking to make a run at the later stages of their careers for a potential title shot in the featherweight division. Right now, Caceres is the one that looks to be the fresher fighter that is fighting to the best of his abilities right now. Ultimately, things will be dicey early on for Caceres as that is when Pineda is most dangerous but as the fight progresses that is when Caceres will take over and get the late finish.

