UFC Vegas 74: Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. We have a fight in the welterweight division between Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos and Abubakar Nurmagomedov. Dos Santos is fighting for the first time in almost a year and a half after getting suspended for taking ostarine by USADA meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is riding a two-fight winning streak and is looking to make it three in a row on Saturday.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite just like our main event fight between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this welterweight matchup.

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos -110 Abubakar Nurmagomedov -110

The oddsmakers aren’t sure what to make of this fight which is why it is a pick ’em. Dos Santos has been out well over a year and is now 36 years of age and was taking a PED prior which ultimately got him suspended for a year.

Nurmagomedov has looked great in his last two wins but he has yet to face a dangerous striker like Dos Santos so it is hard for the oddsmakers to know what to make of him in his toughest matchup to date.

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

The Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos of old would be a nightmare matchup for Abubakar Nurmagomedov but he is now at age 36 and hasn’t fought in 15 months. If he looks anything like he did in the past he could replicate the same success he had against Benoit St. Denis where he absolutely punished him on the feet when he was able to defend the relentless takedown attempts.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is looking to be finally coming into his own and starting to get out of the shadow of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov. He absolutely dominated his last two opponents with his relentless grappling attack which is definitely he must do against a dangerous striker like Dos Santos.

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Abubakar Nurmagomedov -110

There are just too many red flags surrounding Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos coming into this matchup. He also doesn’t look like the same athlete he was 15 months ago now at age 36. It is hard to expect him to come in and be able to defend the relentless takedown attempts from Nurmagomedov throughout the entirety of this fight. If Nurmagomedov is able to take Dos Santos down I fully expect him to keep him there for the majority of the rounds and the fight.

