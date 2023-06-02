Betting Guides

UFC Vegas 74: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. We have a fight in the lightweight division when Jamie Mullarkey takes on promotional newcomer Muhammadjon Naimov. Mullarkey has won four out of his last five fights meanwhile, Naimov who’s taking this fight on day’s notice is riding a 3 fight-winning streak coming into this matchup.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite just like our main event fight between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this welterweight matchup.

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Jamie Mullarkey -400 BetOnline logo
Muhammadjon Naimov +300 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers just aren’t giving Naimov much of a chance coming into his short-notice debut fight. That could be largely in due part that he facing a tough veteran and that he is also taking this fight up a weight class.

Jamie Mullarkey also has fought some extremely tough competition in his first two years with the promotion. Just an murderous row of killers in the lightweight division. It will be interesting to see if Mullarkey covers his high moneyline price this Saturday night.

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov

Jamie Mullarkey is one of the toughest fighters in the lightweight division. He is extremely durable which would make him hard out for anyone in the division. He is also starting to round out his game like he did against another newcomer in his last fight Francisco Prado. He utilized his underrated grappling to secure the takedowns and top control to get his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Muhammadjon Naimov got his first taste of the UFC when he fought in the Contender Series but ultimately lost the fight and didn’t get the contract. He has since gone 3-1 with two finishes in those three wins. Naimov is like most Tajikistan fighters who are extremely tough as nails, durable, and love to come forward and fight. He will certainly be bringing the fight to Mullarkey and making it a tough, gritty, and extremely hard fight for Mullarkey.

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Jamie Mullarkey -400 BetOnline logo

While I would never lay a bet on a huge favorite like this, especially in MMA, I believe Jamie Mullarkey gets the job done here. Not so sure if Mullarkey will look like his moneyline price because it should be a tougher fight than the oddsmakers suggests. He ultimately is able to mix things up and get the better of the exchanges on the feet with Naimov and get the unanimous decision victory.

Bet on Jamie Mullarkey (-110) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
