UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. We have a main event between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Kara-France is coming off his interim title loss at the hands of Brandon Moreno meanwhile Albazi is coming off a knockout win and is riding a 5-fight winning streak into this fight.

The rest of this card has a ton of exciting fights like in the co-main event between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda which should be an absolute barnburner. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet.

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Kai Kara-France -110 Amir Albazi -110

This is a straight pick ’em’ fight as the oddsmakers have it and rightfully so. This should be a fairly evenly matched fight between these two title contenders. These two have the ability to finish anyone in front of them as we’ve seen throughout their careers and they have a combined 28 career finishes.

Albazi has yet to face stiff competition and Kara-France will certainly be his stiffest to date. Kara-France coming off that knockout loss to Moreno puts a damper over him and leaves question marks about how he could perform here. That is why this fight is as closely lined as it is.

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

This is a fantastic fight between two top-ranked flyweight contenders. Albazi has been surging since coming into his UFC career rattling off 4 straight wins en route to his first-ever UFC main event spot. Albazi is an elite grappler but has the punching power making him a threat anywhere this fight takes place.

Kara-France was so close to claiming gold against Brandon Moreno and was fighting a good fight until he took a big body shot that ultimately ended him. He has shown that he is still one of the best fighters in the flyweight division in the fights leading up to his title shot. His power is some of the best in the division and can put anyone’s lights out with just one shot.

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Kai Kara-France -110

Ultimately, I have to side with the more experienced Kai Kara-France in this fight against the surging contender Amir Albazi. Albazi will certainly be very dangerous all throughout this fight but the fight against Jose Torres in Brave FC is worrisome if he can’t get the takedowns.

On the feet, Kara-France is faster and more dynamic and has much more stopping power. Also, the way that Kara-France was able to defend the takedowns and submission attempts from someone as good Askar Askarov makes me like his chances in this matchup against Albazi. Kara-France makes it look like he is still one of the best at 125 lbs with a vicious knockout of Amir Albazi.

