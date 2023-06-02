UFC Vegas 74: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. We have a fight in the women’s flyweight division between Karine Silva and Ketlen Souza. Silva is riding a 5-fight winning streak meanwhile, the former Invicta FC flyweight champion has also won 5 straight coming into her UFC debut.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite just like our main event fight between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this welterweight matchup.

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Karine Silva -225 Amir Albazi +175

The oddsmakers are expecting Silva to be a bit much here for Souza’s UFC debut. Silva has faced really good competition inside and outside of the UFC and she has shown some serious abilities in her limited time in the UFC so far. She’s got the power that most do not have in this division and a great submission game to go along with it.

On the other hand, Souza is coming from a great organization with Invicta FC as their flyweight champion. She’s fought good competition just like Silva and is a great striker in her own right so it will be seen whether or not this betting line is correct come Saturday night.

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Karine Silva is quite big for the flyweight division and will be the bigger fighter in the matchup against Souza. That should be a major factor if she is able to get the job done here. While she does have the power advantage on the feet, her best path to victory would be to utilize her grappling and submission game to get the job done.

Souza is no slouch either as she is an exceptional kickboxer that throws in combinations. She is quick and has good movement to avoid big power shots like Silva possesses. She can really make this a tough fight for Silva if she is able to utilize her speed and her distance management to keep out of reach of Silva.

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Karine Silva -225

This should be a fairly competitive matchup between these two up-and-coming flyweights. Ultimately, the size and strength will be too much for Souza in this matchup. Souza may find some early success with her range but eventually Silva will be able to get inside the clinch to take Souza down and get the submission victory.

