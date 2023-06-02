Betting Guides

UFC Vegas 74: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
Tim Elliott Career Earnings

After a week’s hiatus, the UFC is back in action live from the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 74. We have a fight in the men’s flyweight division when Tim Elliott takes on Victor Altamirano. Elliott has won 3 of his last 4 fights meanwhile Altamirano has won two straight coming into this matchup.

The rest of this fight card is littered with elite just like our main event fight between two of the top men’s flyweight contenders in Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. With that said, let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this welterweight matchup.

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Tim Elliott -175 BetOnline logo
Victor Altamirano +140 BetOnline logo

The experience edge is the major factor in this betting line between Tim Elliott and Victor Altamirano. Elliott once was the flyweight title challenger losing to the GOAT of the flyweight division Demetrius Johnson which is by far the toughest fight anyone could possibly take.

Altamirano on the other hand was the former LFA flyweight champion before getting a gift in his Contender Series win. He has since gone 2-1 in the biggest promotion and is looking for the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career when he takes on Tim Elliott.

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Tim Elliott and Victor Altamirano both have very odd styles of fighting so this makes for a very interesting matchup between the two. While both are odd, Elliott just seems to be more calculated with his awkwardness, unlike Altamirano. Also, Elliott has some very good grappling in his back pocket if he needs to use it in this matchup.

What Altamirano does have going for him is that he is extremely tough, durable and is willing to get into a barnburner with anyone just like he did against Vinicius Salvador and won as an underdog. While he may not be as experienced as Elliott he surely has the skills to make this an extremely tough fight the flyweight veteran.

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Tim Elliott -175 BetOnline logo

While I am reluctant to pay a premium on Tim Elliott at this stage of his career, he should get the job done in this matchup. Altamirano is a tough out for anyone but he just doesn’t seem like he has the overall game to really pick up the biggest win. In short, Elliott’s awkwardness mixed in his underrated grappling makes it tough on Altamirano and he just gets out worked for the majority of the fight the unanimous decision.

Bet on Tim Elliott (-110) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
