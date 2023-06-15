UFC Vegas 75: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to the Apex after a successful event in Canada at UFC 289. For this event, we have a middleweight tilt in the main event between No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori and No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division when Arman Tsarukyan takes on Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to take on Renato Moicano until Moicano had to withdraw due to injury. With a bunch of other fighters turning down a fight against Tsarukyan he now takes on unranked Joaquim Silva this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this lightweight matchup.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Arman Tsarukyan -1000 Joaquim Silva +650

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the biggest favorites this year against Joaquim Silva and rightfully so. Tsarukyan is one of the top fighters in the lightweight division and is gunning for a title shot.

Silva was one of the only fighters to step in and say yes to fighting the top prospect in the lightweight division and if he were to be victorious this would be a monumental upset.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva Preview

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the few fighters that gave Islam Makhachev one of the hardest fights of his career. He is an exceptional wrestler and grappler that can push a hard grappling pace for the entirety of the fight. Tsarukyan also has great striking to complement his grappling which makes it hard for his opponents to get a read on what he is going to do next.

Joaquim Silva is a powerful striker that utilizes his grappling background to keep the fight standing where he can land his powerful shots. Silva’s striking power is the great equalizer in this matchup and if he is able to land flush on Tsarukyan we can see one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Arman Tsarukyan Wins By Decision +320

This is a pure value bet on Arman Tsarukyan at this price. Silva has never been submitted in his professional MMA career and that is in large part due to his extensive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background.

Silva has been knocked out 2 times in his career though and that certainly could happen here in this matchup but I expect a more grapple-heavy approach from Tsarukyan to avoid giving Silva a chance to land anything on the feet. Ultimately, Tsarukyan just out grapples and controls Silva for the majority of this en route to a dominant decision victory.

UFC Betting Guides 2023