UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jared Cannonier career earnings

The UFC heads back to the Apex after a successful event in Canada at UFC 289. For this event, we have a middleweight tilt in the main event between No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori and No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier.

Both fighters are coming off big wins and are looking to keep their momentum going with hopes of getting another chance at a title shot later down the road. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this bantamweight title fight.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Vegas 75

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Marvin Vettori -120 BetOnline logo
Jared Cannonier -105 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be relatively close throughout. Both Vettori and Cannonier won razor-close decisions in their last fight and this fight should be no different.

We should see a striking affair between these two just fought at distance so it’s going to come down to what the judges are going to be looking for during this fight. Don’t be surprised if you see a split decision win for either fighter.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Preview

Marvin Vettori is as tough as they come, he is willing to fight through fire to get the job done just like he did against Roman Dolidze in his last fight. He went toe-to-toe with Dolidze who is a powerful knockout artist and outlasted him to win a close decision victory.

Jared Cannonier is a powerful striker much like Dolidze with 9 of his 16 wins coming by way of knockout. Cannonier went up against Sean Strickland his last time out and was able to outlast and outstrike Strickland to a split-decision victory.

This fight is going to come down to who wants it more and who just does more than the other. It’s going to be a back-and-forth battle to the bitter end and expect a closely contested matchup throughout.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Fight Goes To Decision -150 BetOnline logo

It’s best to play it safe with this main event fight between these two middleweight contenders. Both Vettori and Cannonier are as tough as they come and don’t normally get finished. Vettori has never been finished in his entire professional MMA career meanwhile, Cannonier has been knocked out twice in his career but never at middleweight.

I expect these two to battle it out on the feet for the majority of this fight as both have fantastic takedown defense. On the feet, it’s going to come down to who throws more and who has the better cardio to last for the entirety of this fight. Ultimately, this fight will be a closely contested kickboxing match that will go the entire 25 minutes and will see the judges’ scorecards.

Bet on Fight Goes The Distance (-150) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
marvin vettori cezar ferreira

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Jared Cannonier career earnings
Jared Cannonier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marvin vettori
Marvin Vettori Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
vettori vs cannonier
UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
vettori vs cannonier
UFC Vegas 75 Fighter Pay: Jared Cannonier Set to Cash Out over $150K
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
marlon moraes
Marlon Moraes Retires: We Say Goodbye to a Legend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Botelho
Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz added to UFC 292 in Boston
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top