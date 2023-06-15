UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to the Apex after a successful event in Canada at UFC 289. For this event, we have a middleweight tilt in the main event between No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori and No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier.

Both fighters are coming off big wins and are looking to keep their momentum going with hopes of getting another chance at a title shot later down the road. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this bantamweight title fight.

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Marvin Vettori -120 Jared Cannonier -105

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be relatively close throughout. Both Vettori and Cannonier won razor-close decisions in their last fight and this fight should be no different.

We should see a striking affair between these two just fought at distance so it’s going to come down to what the judges are going to be looking for during this fight. Don’t be surprised if you see a split decision win for either fighter.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Preview

Marvin Vettori is as tough as they come, he is willing to fight through fire to get the job done just like he did against Roman Dolidze in his last fight. He went toe-to-toe with Dolidze who is a powerful knockout artist and outlasted him to win a close decision victory.

Jared Cannonier is a powerful striker much like Dolidze with 9 of his 16 wins coming by way of knockout. Cannonier went up against Sean Strickland his last time out and was able to outlast and outstrike Strickland to a split-decision victory.

This fight is going to come down to who wants it more and who just does more than the other. It’s going to be a back-and-forth battle to the bitter end and expect a closely contested matchup throughout.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Fight Goes To Decision -150

It’s best to play it safe with this main event fight between these two middleweight contenders. Both Vettori and Cannonier are as tough as they come and don’t normally get finished. Vettori has never been finished in his entire professional MMA career meanwhile, Cannonier has been knocked out twice in his career but never at middleweight.

I expect these two to battle it out on the feet for the majority of this fight as both have fantastic takedown defense. On the feet, it’s going to come down to who throws more and who has the better cardio to last for the entirety of this fight. Ultimately, this fight will be a closely contested kickboxing match that will go the entire 25 minutes and will see the judges’ scorecards.

