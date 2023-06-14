The UFC heads back to the Apex for UFC Vegas 75 after a successful event in Canada at UFC 289. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC is coming off a great return to Canada as we saw the GOAT Amanda Nunes retain her bantamweight title yet again and subsequently retired on top. She is a surefire UFC Hall Of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest ever in women’s MMA.

On tap for this weekend, we have a middleweight tilt in the main event as No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier in a fight that both fighters hope can put them right back into title contention.

Also in the co-main event, we have a matchup in the lightweight division as Arman Tsarukyan looks to take that next step towards a title shot as he takes on Joaquim Silva.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 75.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75

🥊 UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier 📅 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Stats: Marvin Vettori 19-5-1, 9 SUB| Jared Cannonier 16-6, 9 KO

As of right now, Marvin Vettori is the slight favorite over Jared Cannonier. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes and are coming off big wins in their last fight, so they are eager to keep their winning streaks going in hopes of another title shot in the future.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 75 below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Marvin Vettori -120 Jared Cannonier -105

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Arman Tsarukyan -1000 Joaquim Silva +600

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Christian Leroy Duncan -167 Armen Petrosyan +120

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Pat Sabatini -188 Lucas Almeida +150

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Nikolas Motta +150 Manuel Torres -188

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Muslim Salikhov -188 Nicolas Dalby +140

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Raoni Barcelos -225 Miles Johns +175

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Jimmy Flick +200 Alessandro Costa -250

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Kyung Ho Kang +130 Cristian Quinonez -163

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Carlos Hernandez +110 Denys Bondar -138

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Felipe Bunes +140 Zhalgas Zhumagulov -175

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Tereza Bleda -250 Gabriella Fernandes +200

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Ronnie Lawrence -188 Dan Argueta +150

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Modestas Bukauskas -188 Zac Pauga +150

Modestas Bukauskas (-188)

Modestas Bukauskas made the most of his second chance in the octagon when he stepped in on short notice to take on the surging Tyson Pedro at UFC 284. He is set to take on TUF Finalist Zac Pauga to open the prelims.

Bukauskas is an exceptional long-range striker that utilizes his height and length to his advantage. He certainly has the advantage on the feet at distance as he has an arsenal of striking that will make it hard for Pauga to get a read on what is coming at home.

Seeing as Pauga has trouble in the past just striking, he used a more clinch-heavy attack against another kicker in Jordan Wright in his last fight. As long as Bukauskas can stay out of the clinch and off the fence, he should have no problem outstriking Pauga to a wide decision.

Bet on Modestas Bukauskas (-188)

Denys Bondar (-138)

Denys Bondar’s UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he broke his arm due to an armbar attempt by Malcolm Gordon. He’s been on the shelf for over a year healing up and getting in fight shape to get back in there to get his first win.

Bondar is a high-level grappler that utilizes his stout wrestling to take his opponents to the mat to ground and pound them into oblivion. He takes on a tough competitor in Carlos Hernandez who’s no easy feat for anyone in the flyweight division.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, his biggest weakness is his takedown defense which bodes well for the grapple-heavy onslaught that Bondar will provide in this matchup. Bondar should be able to just grind out Hernandez for the majority of this fight to either a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.

Bet on Denys Bondar (-138)

Tereza Bleda (-250)

Tereze Bleda got her contract on Dana White’s Contender Series after a dominant performance but her UFC debut pitted her against the surging top prospect Natalia Silva who knocked her out with a spinning back kick to the face.

Bleda is massive for the division at 5’9″ and has exceptional grappling to go along with her large frame. She takes on talented striker and former LFA Flyweight Champion Gabriella Fernandes. Fernandes looked good early on in her UFC debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius until the latter got ahold of her, took her down, and dominated her on the mat.

I can see more of the same here in this matchup against Bleda. Fernandes looked like a fish out of water when trying to defend the takedowns against Jasudavicius and I expect more of the same in this matchup. Ultimately, things look dicey early on until Bleda is able to get into the clinch, take her down and dominate her on the mat.

Bet on Tereza Bleda (-250)

