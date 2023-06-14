UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
marvin vettori cezar ferreira

The UFC heads back to the Apex for UFC Vegas 75 after a successful event in Canada at UFC 289. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC is coming off a great return to Canada as we saw the GOAT Amanda Nunes retain her bantamweight title yet again and subsequently retired on top. She is a surefire UFC Hall Of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest ever in women’s MMA.

On tap for this weekend, we have a middleweight tilt in the main event as No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier in a fight that both fighters hope can put them right back into title contention.

Also in the co-main event, we have a matchup in the lightweight division as Arman Tsarukyan looks to take that next step towards a title shot as he takes on Joaquim Silva.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 75.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 75

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏆 Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Marvin Vettori 19-5-1, 9 SUB| Jared Cannonier 16-6, 9 KO

UFC Vegas 75 Odds

As of right now, Marvin Vettori is the slight favorite over Jared Cannonier. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes and are coming off big wins in their last fight, so they are eager to keep their winning streaks going in hopes of another title shot in the future.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 75 below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Marvin Vettori -120 BetOnline logo
Jared Cannonier -105 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Arman Tsarukyan -1000 BetOnline logo
Joaquim Silva +600 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Christian Leroy Duncan -167 BetOnline logo
Armen Petrosyan +120 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Pat Sabatini -188 BetOnline logo
Lucas Almeida +150 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Nikolas Motta +150 BetOnline logo
Manuel Torres -188 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Muslim Salikhov -188 BetOnline logo
Nicolas Dalby +140 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Raoni Barcelos -225 BetOnline logo
Miles Johns +175 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Jimmy Flick +200 BetOnline logo
Alessandro Costa -250 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Kyung Ho Kang +130 BetOnline logo
Cristian Quinonez -163 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Carlos Hernandez +110 BetOnline logo
Denys Bondar -138 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Felipe Bunes +140 BetOnline logo
Zhalgas Zhumagulov -175 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Tereza Bleda -250 BetOnline logo
Gabriella Fernandes +200 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Ronnie Lawrence -188 BetOnline logo
Dan Argueta +150 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Modestas Bukauskas -188 BetOnline logo
Zac Pauga +150 BetOnline logo

UFC Vegas 75 Best Bets & Predictions

Modestas Bukauskas (-188)

Modestas Bukauskas made the most of his second chance in the octagon when he stepped in on short notice to take on the surging Tyson Pedro at UFC 284. He is set to take on TUF Finalist Zac Pauga to open the prelims.

Bukauskas is an exceptional long-range striker that utilizes his height and length to his advantage. He certainly has the advantage on the feet at distance as he has an arsenal of striking that will make it hard for Pauga to get a read on what is coming at home.

Seeing as Pauga has trouble in the past just striking, he used a more clinch-heavy attack against another kicker in Jordan Wright in his last fight. As long as Bukauskas can stay out of the clinch and off the fence, he should have no problem outstriking Pauga to a wide decision.

Bet on Modestas Bukauskas (-188)

Denys Bondar (-138)

Denys Bondar’s UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he broke his arm due to an armbar attempt by Malcolm Gordon. He’s been on the shelf for over a year healing up and getting in fight shape to get back in there to get his first win.

Bondar is a high-level grappler that utilizes his stout wrestling to take his opponents to the mat to ground and pound them into oblivion. He takes on a tough competitor in Carlos Hernandez who’s no easy feat for anyone in the flyweight division.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, his biggest weakness is his takedown defense which bodes well for the grapple-heavy onslaught that Bondar will provide in this matchup. Bondar should be able to just grind out Hernandez for the majority of this fight to either a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.

Bet on Denys Bondar (-138)

Tereza Bleda (-250)

Tereze Bleda got her contract on Dana White’s Contender Series after a dominant performance but her UFC debut pitted her against the surging top prospect Natalia Silva who knocked her out with a spinning back kick to the face.

Bleda is massive for the division at 5’9″ and has exceptional grappling to go along with her large frame. She takes on talented striker and former LFA Flyweight Champion Gabriella Fernandes. Fernandes looked good early on in her UFC debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius until the latter got ahold of her, took her down, and dominated her on the mat.

I can see more of the same here in this matchup against Bleda. Fernandes looked like a fish out of water when trying to defend the takedowns against Jasudavicius and I expect more of the same in this matchup. Ultimately, things look dicey early on until Bleda is able to get into the clinch, take her down and dominate her on the mat.

Bet on Tereza Bleda (-250)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Jared Cannonier career earnings

Jared Cannonier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
marvin vettori
Marvin Vettori Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 13 2023
UFC News and Rumors
vettori vs cannonier
UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 12 2023
UFC News and Rumors
vettori vs cannonier
UFC Vegas 75 Fighter Pay: Jared Cannonier Set to Cash Out over $150K
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
marlon moraes
Marlon Moraes Retires: We Say Goodbye to a Legend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Silva v Botelho
Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz added to UFC 292 in Boston
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
UFC News and Rumors
casey oneill
Casey O’Neill vs. Viviane Araujo is Set for UFC 293 in Australia
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top