UFC Vegas 76 Fighters Receive Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

UFC Vegas 76 event held on July 1, 2023, saw fighters taking home a total of $144,500 in UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This amount was distributed among the fighters based on their rankings and the number of fights they had in the UFC.

Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee Receive the Most Money

Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee were the fighters who received the most money in the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. Strickland received $20,000, while Lee received $18,000.

Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that was introduced by the UFC in 2015. The program requires fighters to wear Reebok gear during their fights and other UFC events. In return, the fighters receive a certain amount of money based on their rankings and the number of fights they have had in the UFC.

Compliance Pay Distribution

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is distributed as follows:

Champions: $47,000

Title challengers: $47,000

Fighters with 21 or more UFC fights: $21,000

Fighters with 16-20 UFC fights: $16,000

Fighters with 11-15 UFC fights: $11,000

Fighters with 6-10 UFC fights: $6,000

Fighters with 4-5 UFC fights: $4,500

Fighters with 1-3 UFC fights: $4,000

Full List of Compliance Pay for UFC Vegas 76

Sean Strickland: $16,000

def. Abus Magomedov: $4,000

Grant Dawson: $6,000

def. Damir Ismagulov: $6,000

Michael Morales: $4,000

def. Max Griffin: $11,000

Ariane Lipski: $6,000

def. Melissa Gatto: $4,500

Benoit Saint-Denis: $4,500

def. Ismael Bonfim: $4,000

Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000

def.Brunno Ferreira: $4,000

Rinat Fakhretdinov: $4,000

def. Kevin Lee: $16,000

Joanderson Brito: $4,500

def. Westin Wilson: $4,000

Karol Rosa: $6,000

def. Yana Santos: $6,000

Elves Brener: $4,000

def. Guram Kutateladze: $4,000

Luana Carolina: $6,000

def. Ivana Petrovic: $4,000

Alexandr Romanov: $6,000

def. Blagoy Ivanov: $6,000