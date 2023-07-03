UFC Vegas 76 Fighters Receive Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

UFC Vegas 76 event held on July 1, 2023, saw fighters taking home a total of $144,500 in UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This amount was distributed among the fighters based on their rankings and the number of fights they had in the UFC.
SEAN STRICKLAND IS STILL HIM #UFCVegas76 pic.twitter.com/ofZQ3yV4VH
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 2, 2023
Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee Receive the Most Money
Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee were the fighters who received the most money in the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. Strickland received $20,000, while Lee received $18,000.
Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that was introduced by the UFC in 2015. The program requires fighters to wear Reebok gear during their fights and other UFC events. In return, the fighters receive a certain amount of money based on their rankings and the number of fights they have had in the UFC.
Compliance Pay Distribution
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is distributed as follows:
- Champions: $47,000
- Title challengers: $47,000
- Fighters with 21 or more UFC fights: $21,000
- Fighters with 16-20 UFC fights: $16,000
- Fighters with 11-15 UFC fights: $11,000
- Fighters with 6-10 UFC fights: $6,000
- Fighters with 4-5 UFC fights: $4,500
- Fighters with 1-3 UFC fights: $4,000
Full List of Compliance Pay for UFC Vegas 76
Sean Strickland: $16,000
def. Abus Magomedov: $4,000
Grant Dawson: $6,000
def. Damir Ismagulov: $6,000
Michael Morales: $4,000
def. Max Griffin: $11,000
Ariane Lipski: $6,000
def. Melissa Gatto: $4,500
Benoit Saint-Denis: $4,500
def. Ismael Bonfim: $4,000
Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000
def.Brunno Ferreira: $4,000
Rinat Fakhretdinov: $4,000
def. Kevin Lee: $16,000
Joanderson Brito: $4,500
def. Westin Wilson: $4,000
Karol Rosa: $6,000
def. Yana Santos: $6,000
Elves Brener: $4,000
def. Guram Kutateladze: $4,000
Luana Carolina: $6,000
def. Ivana Petrovic: $4,000
Alexandr Romanov: $6,000
def. Blagoy Ivanov: $6,000