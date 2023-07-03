UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 76 Fighters Receive Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
sean strickland career earnings

UFC Vegas 76 event held on July 1, 2023, saw fighters taking home a total of $144,500 in UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. This amount was distributed among the fighters based on their rankings and the number of fights they had in the UFC.

Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee Receive the Most Money

Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee were the fighters who received the most money in the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. Strickland received $20,000, while Lee received $18,000.

Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that was introduced by the UFC in 2015. The program requires fighters to wear Reebok gear during their fights and other UFC events. In return, the fighters receive a certain amount of money based on their rankings and the number of fights they have had in the UFC.

Compliance Pay Distribution

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is distributed as follows:

  • Champions: $47,000
  • Title challengers: $47,000
  • Fighters with 21 or more UFC fights: $21,000
  • Fighters with 16-20 UFC fights: $16,000
  • Fighters with 11-15 UFC fights: $11,000
  • Fighters with 6-10 UFC fights: $6,000
  • Fighters with 4-5 UFC fights: $4,500
  • Fighters with 1-3 UFC fights: $4,000

Full List of Compliance Pay for UFC Vegas 76

Sean Strickland: $16,000
def. Abus Magomedov: $4,000

Grant Dawson: $6,000
def. Damir Ismagulov: $6,000

Michael Morales: $4,000
def. Max Griffin: $11,000

Ariane Lipski: $6,000
def. Melissa Gatto: $4,500

Benoit Saint-Denis: $4,500
def. Ismael Bonfim: $4,000

Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000
def.Brunno Ferreira: $4,000

Rinat Fakhretdinov: $4,000
def. Kevin Lee: $16,000

Joanderson Brito: $4,500
def. Westin Wilson: $4,000

Karol Rosa: $6,000
def. Yana Santos: $6,000

Elves Brener: $4,000
def. Guram Kutateladze: $4,000

Luana Carolina: $6,000
def. Ivana Petrovic: $4,000

Alexandr Romanov: $6,000
def. Blagoy Ivanov: $6,000

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman
