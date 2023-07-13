UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 77: Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
Albert Duraev

The UFC heads back to the Apex for UFC Vegas 77. For this event, we have a co-main event in the middleweight division between two surging contenders Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park.

Duraev is coming off a hard-fought win against Chidi Njokuani in which he won via split decision. Meanwhile, Park has won three straight with back-to-back submission wins, he also won six out of his last seven fights.

UFC Vegas Vegas 77: Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park

Moneyline Odds Play
Albert Duraev +135 BetOnline logo
Jun Yong Park -155 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be relatively close between these two middleweight contenders. Both fighters do their best work in the grappling which is why this fight will be close and will come down to who gets the better of the other in the clinch, grappling, and scrambles.

Park has much more octagon experience with a 6-2 UFC record which gives him a leg up in this contest but Duraev while only being 2-1 in the UFC is starting to find his footing after beating a very dangerous opponent in Chidi Njokuani.

Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park Preview

Albert Duraev came into his UFC debut riding a nine-fight win streak. He was able to defeat Roman Kopylov in his UFC debut before Joaquin Buckley deemed it too much for him. He was then able to get back on track when he beat a dangerous striker in Chidi Njokuani. He does his best work in the grappling realm with nine of his 16 wins coming by submission.

Jung Yong Park has quietly amassed a 6-2 UFC record, winning two straight by submission, and winning six out of his last seven fights. Park has a very unique style to his striking which makes it hard to get a read against him on the feet. He also has shown exceptional grappling with five of his wins coming by submissions. As both of these two are essentially grapplers by trade we might see some prolonged striking and that could be the key to victory for either fighter here.

Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Albert Duraev +135 BetOnline logo

This is going to be a highly competitive middleweight matchup between two surging contenders but Albert Duraev has good value on his side. Park will have more success on the feet than Duraev but Duraev should be the one landing the takedowns and controlling him like others have done in the past.

There were fights against Eryk Anders, Gregory Rodrigues, and Anthony Hernandez where we saw Park get taken down and controlled for long stretches of time which is something Duraev should be able to do. Sitting as an underdog in a fight that will be relatively close especially if it hits the scorecards

Bet Albert Duraev (+135) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
