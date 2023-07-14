UFC Vegas 77: Best Prop Bets featuring Elder, Duraev, Maksum

UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the women’s bantamweight division between the champ former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend’s festivities.

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the best prop bets for UFC Vegas.

UFC Vegas 77 Best Prop Bets

Evan Elder To Win By Decision (+325)

Evan Elder is set to take on Genaro Valdez in his second fight in the UFC with the hopes of finally getting his first UFC win of his career. He had a tough-luck loss in his last fight at the hands of Nazim Sadykhov after a cut stopped the fight he was clearly on his way to winning.

He gets a much easier matchup against Valdez, who while skilled and dangerous on the feet can certainly be beaten as he is 0-2 in his short stint with the UFC. Elder would be smart to mix in his takedowns in this fight and control Valdez on the mat instead of giving him a chance to land something thunderous on the feet. Expect Elder to mix it up on the feet on the mat to just control and outwork Valdez to a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Bet on Evan Elder To Win By Decision (+325)

Albert Duraev To Win By Decision (+300)

Albert Duraev is back in action and is looking for his third win inside the octagon when he takes on fellow middleweight contender Jun Yong Park. Both fighters are tough and durable making a finish on either side seem unlikely. Also, both Duraev and Park do their best work in the grappling so we should see a ton of clinch work and grapple-heavy approaches.

Duraev looks to be more equipped to win a grappling match against Park. We’ve seen Park struggle with his takedown defense in the past and it could fault him here in this matchup against Duraev. Ultimately, Duraev mixes in the takedowns and does just enough to win this fight on the judge’s scorecards.

Bet on Albert Duraev To Win By Decision (+300)

Azat Maksum To Win By Decision (+225)

The undefeated Azat Maksum makes his UFC debut this weekend as he takes on a mainstay in the men’s flyweight division Tyson Nam. Maksum made a name for himself on the Asia circuit finishing 11 of his 16 opponents. While he is a finisher by trade finishes don’t come easy in the UFC, especially in your debut against a guy like Tyson Nam.

While Nam is a dangerous counter striker that can knock out his opponents with just one right hand, it’s going to be very hard to make that happen against an opponent like Maksum. Maksum is tall and long for the division and he does well utilizing that reach he has to stay on the outside of the power of his opponents while just picking them apart. That is something I expect to happen here, is that Maksum just goes in there and stays at range and out of the range of Nam’s right hand and coasts to a unanimous decision victory for his first win inside the octagon.

Bet on Dricus Azat Maksum To Win By Decision (+225)

