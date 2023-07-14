UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the women’s bantamweight division between the champ former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for this weekend’s festivities.

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card. The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for UFC Vegas 77.

UFC Vegas 77 Best Underdog Bets

Terrance McKinney (+121)

Terrance McKinney is set to face Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77 in a highly anticipated matchup to kick off the main card. McKinney has a more extensive professional record than Sadykhov, with 18 fights compared to Sadykhov’s nine and he has five fights in the UFC while this will be Sadykhov’s only second fight in the UFC.

McKinney is known for his finishing abilities, with five of his 13 wins coming by way of KO or TKO and eight of them coming by submission. While McKinney is coming off a loss in his last fight in was against a very skilled and experienced professional in Ismael Bonfim.

This will be a huge step up in competition for Sadykhov and he was on his way to losing his last fight prior to a cut stopping the fight in the 3rd round. As long as McKinney doesn’t get knocked out like he has in his last two losses he should run away with this fight.

Bet on Terrance McKinney (+121)

Albert Duraev (+131)

The upcoming middleweight bout between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park at UFC Vegas 77 should be all action between these surging contenders. Duraev is coming off a significant win over Chidi Njokuani via split decision in March. In that fight, Duraev showed that he can take a punch from one biggest power punchers in the division and then drown him with his relentless wrestling pressure.

Park has been impressive in his UFC career with a 6-2 record but his two losses have come to fighters that have been able to take him down and control him which is something Duraev has the ability to do. As long as Duraev can hang in there on the feet, take Park down while not gassing out in the process, he has a chance to score the upset here.

Bet on Albert Duraev (+131)

Istela Nunes (+165)

We have a highly anticipated strawweight matchup between Istela Nunes and Viktoriia Dudakova at UFC Vegas 77. Nunes comes in as the betting underdog in this matchup losing three in a row but has shown some promise even in the losses. She has exceptional punching power and can really make this a very hard debut for her opposition Viktoriya Dudakova.

Dudakova is a grappler by trade and will look to utilize her size and strength to muscle Nunes to the mat which is her glaring weakness. The thing is, if Nunes gets back to her feet or for some reason is not able to get Nunes down she is in trouble. Nunes just needs to stay on her bike and land on Dudakova as she attempts to get within range to land the takedowns to become victorious this Saturday night.

Bet on Istela Nunes (+165)

