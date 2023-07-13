The UFC heads back to the Apex for UFC Vegas 77. For this event, we have a main event fight in the women’s bantamweight division between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva who are looking for a big win to put them into title contention in the wide-open women’s bantamweight division.

Holm is coming off a dominant win against Yana Santos where she utilized her wrestling and dominant top control with ground and pound to get the job done. Meanwhile, Silva is riding a three-fight win streak winning each of her last two fights via submission. This is a big fight for both bantamweight contenders which could propel them into title contention with a win on Saturday night.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Holly Holm -180 Mayra Bueno Silva +155

The oddsmakers expect this Holly Holm to be a big step up in competition for Mayra Bueno Silva whose last win was against Lina Lansberg who is 41 years old and was coming into that matchup off three straight losses.

It will be up to Mayra Bueno Silva to show the fight fans and the oddsmakers that she is the real deal and that she can compete with the best in the division. She has an exceptional ground game and we’ve seen Holm get submitted in the past so if this fight hits the mat it’s going to get very interesting.

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Preview

Holly Holm is set to fight in her 10th main event when she takes on surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Holm the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and former Hall Of Fame and championship boxer has evolved as a fighter over the years. She used to utilize a ton of movement on the feet, great footwork, and volume to outstrike her opponents. Now that damage may be taking its toll she is utilizing more of a grapple-heavy approach in her recent fights but that could prove to be a dangerous proposition against a submission threat like Mayra Bueno Silva. Mayra Bueno Silva is riding a three-fight winning streak the longest of her UFC career when she takes on her stiffest competition to date when takes on the former women’s bantamweight champion. Silva certainly lacks 5-round experience but her willingness to throw caution to the wind and her being so dangerous on the mat makes her a very difficult task for even someone as experienced as Holm.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Holly Holm -180

Holly Holm is 41 years old but is still one of the best women’s bantamweight fighters in the division and she proved that with her dominant victory against Yana Santos. Mayra Bueno Silva definitely brings some dangers with her as she is ready to get into the pocket and throw down. She also is a massive threat on the mat with 7 of her wins coming by submission.

With that said, Holm plays it very safe when she is in there. She will utilize her strength and size advantage in this fight to control Silva in the clinch and on the mat while staying out of dangerous positions. As long as she doesn’t get caught in anything, expect for another vintage Holly Holm performance this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

UFC Betting Guides 2023