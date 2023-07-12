UFC Vegas 77 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva to see who could potentially be the next contender for the women’s bantamweight title. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 77.

🥊 UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva 📅 Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1

Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Holm (-173) | Rodriguez (+148)

UFC Vegas 75 Odds

As of right now, Holly Holm is a slight favorite over Mayra Bueno Silva. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Holm coming off a dominant win against Yana Santos in her last fight meanwhile, Bueno Silva is coming off of three straight wins with back-to-back submission victories.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 77 below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Holly Holm -173 Mayra Bueno Silva +148

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jun Yong Park -150 Albert Duraev +130

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Walt Harris -151 Josh Parisian +131

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Norma Dumont -141 Chelsea Chandler +121

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Francisco Prado -122 Ottman Azaitar +102

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Nazim Sadykhov -145 Terrance McKinney +125

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Melsik Baghdasaryan -148 Tucker Lutz +128

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Viktoriya Dudakova -204 Istela Nunes +174

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Melquizael Costa -205 Austin Lingo +175

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Evan Elder -315 Genaro Valdez +265

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Azat Maksum -415 Tyson Nam +315

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Alexander Munoz -155 Carl Deaton III +135

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Ailin Perez -192 Ashlee Evans-Smith +167

UFC 290 Best Bets & Predictions

Terrance McKinney (+125)

This weekend at UFC Vegas 77, Terrance McKinney is set to face off against Nazim Sadykhov in what promises to be an exciting matchup. One of McKinney’s biggest strengths is his explosive knockout power. With a professional record of 13-5, he has finished 5 of his opponents by knockout. McKinney possesses lightning-fast hands and devastating striking ability, making him a threat to end the fight at any moment. Against Sadykhov, who has a career record of 8-1, McKinney’s knockout power could be a significant advantage.

McKinney is not just a striker, he has showcased his well-rounded skill set in previous fights, demonstrating proficiency in both striking and grappling. With a background in wrestling, McKinney has the ability to control the fight on the ground and impose his will. Also, 8 of his wins have come by submission with each of his last two finishes coming by tapout.

Sadykhov is a legit prospect in the lightweight division, but I believe McKinney’s explosive knockout power, well-rounded skill set, and experience against high-level opposition will be the determining factors in this matchup. Things may get a bit dicey in the early going for McKinney but he will eventually find the chin of Sadykhov and put him out inside two rounds.

Bet on Terrance McKinney (+125)

Melquizael Costa (-205)

Melquizael Costa is known for his exceptional striking skills. With a background in Muay Thai, he possesses devastating knockout power and technical precision in his strikes. His ability to land clean and powerful shots could be a significant advantage against Lingo who has shown to be quite hittable in his short stint in the UFC.

Costa is a relentless and aggressive fighter who constantly pushes the pace. He overwhelms his opponents with a high volume of strikes and unrelenting pressure. This aggressive style can disrupt Lingo’s rhythm and force him into defensive positions much like it did against another aggressive pressure fighter Nate Landwehr. In that fight, the pressure broke Lingo midway through the second round when he gave up his back and the takedown to Landwehr who then finished the fight shortly thereafter.

Lingo has the power to get the win on any given night, Costa is too skilled to get caught up in a brawl with him. Costa will stay technical, utilize his high guard with ripping leg and body kicks to outwork Lingo for the entirety of this and potentially finish late as he tends to gas out.