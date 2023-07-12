UFC Vegas 77 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 77 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva to see who could potentially be the next contender for the women’s bantamweight title. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.
International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.
In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 77.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- 📅 Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 📊 UFC Stats: Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Holm (-173) | Rodriguez (+148)
UFC Vegas 75 Odds
As of right now, Holly Holm is a slight favorite over Mayra Bueno Silva. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Holm coming off a dominant win against Yana Santos in her last fight meanwhile, Bueno Silva is coming off of three straight wins with back-to-back submission victories.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 77 below:
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Holly Holm
|-173
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|+148
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Jun Yong Park
|-150
|Albert Duraev
|+130
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Walt Harris
|-151
|Josh Parisian
|+131
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Norma Dumont
|-141
|Chelsea Chandler
|+121
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Francisco Prado
|-122
|Ottman Azaitar
|+102
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Nazim Sadykhov
|-145
|Terrance McKinney
|+125
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|-148
|Tucker Lutz
|+128
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Viktoriya Dudakova
|-204
|Istela Nunes
|+174
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Melquizael Costa
|-205
|Austin Lingo
|+175
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Evan Elder
|-315
|Genaro Valdez
|+265
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Azat Maksum
|-415
|Tyson Nam
|+315
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Alexander Munoz
|-155
|Carl Deaton III
|+135
|Fighter
|UFC 290 Odds
|Play
|Ailin Perez
|-192
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|+167
UFC 290 Best Bets & Predictions
Terrance McKinney (+125)
This weekend at UFC Vegas 77, Terrance McKinney is set to face off against Nazim Sadykhov in what promises to be an exciting matchup. One of McKinney’s biggest strengths is his explosive knockout power. With a professional record of 13-5, he has finished 5 of his opponents by knockout. McKinney possesses lightning-fast hands and devastating striking ability, making him a threat to end the fight at any moment. Against Sadykhov, who has a career record of 8-1, McKinney’s knockout power could be a significant advantage.
McKinney is not just a striker, he has showcased his well-rounded skill set in previous fights, demonstrating proficiency in both striking and grappling. With a background in wrestling, McKinney has the ability to control the fight on the ground and impose his will. Also, 8 of his wins have come by submission with each of his last two finishes coming by tapout.
Sadykhov is a legit prospect in the lightweight division, but I believe McKinney’s explosive knockout power, well-rounded skill set, and experience against high-level opposition will be the determining factors in this matchup. Things may get a bit dicey in the early going for McKinney but he will eventually find the chin of Sadykhov and put him out inside two rounds.
Melquizael Costa (-205)
Melquizael Costa is known for his exceptional striking skills. With a background in Muay Thai, he possesses devastating knockout power and technical precision in his strikes. His ability to land clean and powerful shots could be a significant advantage against Lingo who has shown to be quite hittable in his short stint in the UFC.
Costa is a relentless and aggressive fighter who constantly pushes the pace. He overwhelms his opponents with a high volume of strikes and unrelenting pressure. This aggressive style can disrupt Lingo’s rhythm and force him into defensive positions much like it did against another aggressive pressure fighter Nate Landwehr. In that fight, the pressure broke Lingo midway through the second round when he gave up his back and the takedown to Landwehr who then finished the fight shortly thereafter.
Lingo has the power to get the win on any given night, Costa is too skilled to get caught up in a brawl with him. Costa will stay technical, utilize his high guard with ripping leg and body kicks to outwork Lingo for the entirety of this and potentially finish late as he tends to gas out.
Ailin Perez comes into her second fight in the UFC with a full fight camp after she moved to South Florida to train at MMA Masters after her short-notice debut loss to Stephanie Egger. She knew that she needed better training partners to elevate her game and that’s exactly what she got when she made the move. On the other hand, Ashlee-Evans Smith hasn’t been in the octagon for almost three years due to a very serious back injury. This doesn’t bode well for her coming into this matchup against the bigger Perez as Smith normally utilizes a ton of wrestling in her fights and with a back injury as severe as she had the chances of her pushing a heavy grappling pace is very slim. While Perez isn’t the cleanest striker on the feet she certainly has the advantage there along with the size and strength in the clinch to make this comeback fight for Smith exceptionally hard. Perez should be able to do as she pleases but racks up a ton of control time against the cage and on the mat en route to a decision victory.
Ailin Perez (-192)
