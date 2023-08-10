Betting Guides

UFC Vegas 78: Cub Swanson vs Hakeem Dawodu Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

danny henry hakeem dawodu

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a featherweight co-main event between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path in the featherweight division for their future.

UFC Vegas 78: Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Cub Swanson +185 BetOnline logo
Hakeem Dawodu -220 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a bit lopsided due to the recency of Cub Swanson’s last couple of performances most recently getting finished by leg kicks when he dropped down to bantamweight to take on Jonathan Martinez. Hakeem Dawodu is an extremely high-level kickboxing champion before making the transition to MMA. If Swanson can make this fight an MMA fight and not a kickboxing match it will definitely be interesting.

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu Preview

Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu will face off in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 78 on August 12, 2023. Cub Swanson is a veteran of the sport with over 40 professional fights under his belt. He is known for his striking ability and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Swanson is coming off a loss in his last fight against Jonathan Martinez, but he has won two of his last four fights. Swanson will be looking to bounce back with a win against Dawodu.

Hakeem Dawodu is a rising star in the featherweight division. He is a former kickboxing champion and has a background in Muay Thai. Dawodu is coming off a loss in his last fight against Julian Erosa and has only won one out of his last three. Dawodu will be looking to get back on track this weekend at UFC Vegas 78 against Cub Swanson.

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Hakeem Dawodu by decision +165 BetOnline logo

Dawodu is a former kickboxing champion and has a background in Muay Thai. He has a significant striking advantage over Swanson, with a 50% striking accuracy compared to Swanson’s 39% striking accuracy. Dawodu also has a 3-inch reach advantage over Swanson, with a reach of 73 inches compared to Swanson’s reach of 70 inches. This means that Dawodu can keep Swanson at bay with his striking and avoid getting hit by Swanson’s punches.

Dawodu is a skilled striker with a significant striking advantage over Swanson. He also has a reach advantage, which will allow him to keep Swanson at bay with his striking. While Swanson is a veteran of the sport with a lot of experience, he is coming off a loss in his last fight and may not be at his best. Dawodu, on the other hand, is coming off a loss but has looked like the better fighter even in the loss. Dawodu is likely to win this fight by decision, using his striking and reach advantage to outpoint Swanson over the course of three rounds.

Bet Hakeem Dawodu by decision (+165) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

