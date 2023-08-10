Betting Guides

UFC Vegas 78 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
terrance mckinney

UFC Vegas 78 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 78.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 78

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Dos Anjos 32-14 | Luque 21-9-1
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Dos Anjos (-115) | Luque (-105)

UFC Vegas 78 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be extremely close between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. Dos Anjos was able to get back on track when he took Bryan Barberena in his last submitting him in round two meanwhile, Luque has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and is looking for a big win over Dos Anjos to get back on track.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 78 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Rafael dos Anjos -115 BetOnline logo
Vicente Luque -105 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Hakeem Dawodu -220 BetOnline logo
Cub Swanson +185 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Khalil Rountree -155 BetOnline logo
Chris Daukaus +135 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Iasmin Lucindo -194 BetOnline logo
Polyana Viana +169 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Tafon Nchukwi -141 BetOnline logo
AJ Dobson +121 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Josh Fremd -350 BetOnline logo
Jamie Pickett +285 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Marcus McGhee -400 BetOnline logo
JP Buys +300 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Terrance McKinney -280 BetOnline logo
Mike Breeden +220 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Francis Marshall -170 BetOnline logo
Isaac Dulgarian +145 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Martin Buday -200 BetOnline logo
Josh Parisian +170 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Jacqueline Amorim -245 BetOnline logo
Montserrat Ruiz +210 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Da’Mon Blackshear -200 BetOnline logo
Jose Johnson +170 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play
Luana Santos -138 BetOnline logo
Juliana Miller +118 BetOnline logo

UFC Vegas 78 Best Bets & Predictions

Jacqueline Amorim (-245)

Jacqueline Amorim will be looking for her first win inside the octagon when she takes on Montserrat Ruiz who will be making her third appearance with the promotion after being on the shelf for over two years. Amorim is a high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt that has submitted five of her six opponents.

This doesn’t bode well for Ruiz who has shown to do her best work on the mat as well. Ruiz also isn’t a good enough striker to make Amorim pay for being on the feet. Amorim should be able to get this fight to the mat at some point and shortly find the back and sink in the rear-naked choke inside two rounds.

Bet on Jacqueline Amorim (-245)

Terrance McKinney (-280)

Both Terrance McKinney and Mike Breeden are in do-or-die situations in this upcoming lightweight matchup. McKinney and Breeden are coming off back-to-back losses and are in need of a big win this weekend to get back on track.

McKinney is taking this fight on short notice just after fighting a month ago after Lando Vannata had to pull out due to injury. He is desperate for a win against Breeden which should make him the most dangerous we’ve seen in a while from him. Granted this is also a great stylistic matchup for him as well. With Breeden being a slow starter and McKinney being a fast starter is a recipe for success for McKinney as he gets back on track with another first-round finish.

Bet on Terrance McKinney (-280) 

Da’Mon Blackshear (-200)

Da’Mon Blackshear finally got into the win column against Luan Lacerda in his last first submitting the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt in the second round. It was arguably the best performance of Blackshear’s career as he dominated the fight from start to finish and in every facet of the game.

He was originally slated to face off against Brady Hiestand who is a standout bantamweight and grappler but now stepping in on four days’ notice is Jose Johnson a Contender Series alumni. This is uphill sledding for Johnson who’s shown his ineptitude to defend grappling even with 60+ fights between his amateur and professional career. In just his two Contender Series fight alone he was taken down 18 times on 26 attempts which is just an abysmal 30% takedown defense.

As long as Blackshear fights with good instincts and fight IQ and doesn’t gas in the process he should absolutely maul Johnson on the mat and get another submission under his belt.

Bet on Da’Mon Blackshear (-200)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
rafael dos anjos vs robbie lawler

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael Dos Anjos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
Betting Guides
power slap 4
Power Slap 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 9 2023
Betting Guides
tatiana suarez
UFC Nashville: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
Betting Guides
cory sandhagen
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
Betting Guides
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 27 2023
Betting Guides
ufc 291
UFC 291 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 26 2023
Betting Guides
molly mccann
UFC London: Parlay Of The Week featuring Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall, Makhmud Muradov
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top