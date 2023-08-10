UFC Vegas 78 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 78 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.
The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 78.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque
- 📅 Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Dos Anjos 32-14 | Luque 21-9-1
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Dos Anjos (-115) | Luque (-105)
UFC Vegas 78 Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight to be extremely close between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. Dos Anjos was able to get back on track when he took Bryan Barberena in his last submitting him in round two meanwhile, Luque has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and is looking for a big win over Dos Anjos to get back on track.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 78 below:
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Rafael dos Anjos
|-115
|Vicente Luque
|-105
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Hakeem Dawodu
|-220
|Cub Swanson
|+185
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Khalil Rountree
|-155
|Chris Daukaus
|+135
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Iasmin Lucindo
|-194
|Polyana Viana
|+169
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Tafon Nchukwi
|-141
|AJ Dobson
|+121
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Josh Fremd
|-350
|Jamie Pickett
|+285
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Marcus McGhee
|-400
|JP Buys
|+300
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Terrance McKinney
|-280
|Mike Breeden
|+220
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Francis Marshall
|-170
|Isaac Dulgarian
|+145
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Martin Buday
|-200
|Josh Parisian
|+170
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Jacqueline Amorim
|-245
|Montserrat Ruiz
|+210
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Da’Mon Blackshear
|-200
|Jose Johnson
|+170
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 78 Odds
|Play
|Luana Santos
|-138
|Juliana Miller
|+118
UFC Vegas 78 Best Bets & Predictions
Jacqueline Amorim (-245)
Jacqueline Amorim will be looking for her first win inside the octagon when she takes on Montserrat Ruiz who will be making her third appearance with the promotion after being on the shelf for over two years. Amorim is a high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt that has submitted five of her six opponents.
This doesn’t bode well for Ruiz who has shown to do her best work on the mat as well. Ruiz also isn’t a good enough striker to make Amorim pay for being on the feet. Amorim should be able to get this fight to the mat at some point and shortly find the back and sink in the rear-naked choke inside two rounds.
Terrance McKinney (-280)
Both Terrance McKinney and Mike Breeden are in do-or-die situations in this upcoming lightweight matchup. McKinney and Breeden are coming off back-to-back losses and are in need of a big win this weekend to get back on track.
McKinney is taking this fight on short notice just after fighting a month ago after Lando Vannata had to pull out due to injury. He is desperate for a win against Breeden which should make him the most dangerous we’ve seen in a while from him. Granted this is also a great stylistic matchup for him as well. With Breeden being a slow starter and McKinney being a fast starter is a recipe for success for McKinney as he gets back on track with another first-round finish.
Da’Mon Blackshear finally got into the win column against Luan Lacerda in his last first submitting the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt in the second round. It was arguably the best performance of Blackshear’s career as he dominated the fight from start to finish and in every facet of the game. He was originally slated to face off against Brady Hiestand who is a standout bantamweight and grappler but now stepping in on four days’ notice is Jose Johnson a Contender Series alumni. This is uphill sledding for Johnson who’s shown his ineptitude to defend grappling even with 60+ fights between his amateur and professional career. In just his two Contender Series fight alone he was taken down 18 times on 26 attempts which is just an abysmal 30% takedown defense. As long as Blackshear fights with good instincts and fight IQ and doesn’t gas in the process he should absolutely maul Johnson on the mat and get another submission under his belt.
Da’Mon Blackshear (-200)
UFC Betting Guides 2023
