UFC Vegas 78 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 78 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 78.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos

🥊 UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque 📅 Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +

ESPN | ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Dos Anjos 32-14 | Luque 21-9-1

Dos Anjos 32-14 | Luque 21-9-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Dos Anjos (-115) | Luque (-105)

UFC Vegas 78 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be extremely close between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. Dos Anjos was able to get back on track when he took Bryan Barberena in his last submitting him in round two meanwhile, Luque has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and is looking for a big win over Dos Anjos to get back on track.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 78 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Rafael dos Anjos -115 Vicente Luque -105

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Hakeem Dawodu -220 Cub Swanson +185

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Khalil Rountree -155 Chris Daukaus +135

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Iasmin Lucindo -194 Polyana Viana +169

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Tafon Nchukwi -141 AJ Dobson +121

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Josh Fremd -350 Jamie Pickett +285

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Marcus McGhee -400 JP Buys +300

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Terrance McKinney -280 Mike Breeden +220

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Francis Marshall -170 Isaac Dulgarian +145

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Martin Buday -200 Josh Parisian +170

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Jacqueline Amorim -245 Montserrat Ruiz +210

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Da’Mon Blackshear -200 Jose Johnson +170

Fighter UFC Vegas 78 Odds Play Luana Santos -138 Juliana Miller +118

UFC Vegas 78 Best Bets & Predictions

Jacqueline Amorim (-245)

Jacqueline Amorim will be looking for her first win inside the octagon when she takes on Montserrat Ruiz who will be making her third appearance with the promotion after being on the shelf for over two years. Amorim is a high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt that has submitted five of her six opponents.

This doesn’t bode well for Ruiz who has shown to do her best work on the mat as well. Ruiz also isn’t a good enough striker to make Amorim pay for being on the feet. Amorim should be able to get this fight to the mat at some point and shortly find the back and sink in the rear-naked choke inside two rounds.

Terrance McKinney (-280)

Both Terrance McKinney and Mike Breeden are in do-or-die situations in this upcoming lightweight matchup. McKinney and Breeden are coming off back-to-back losses and are in need of a big win this weekend to get back on track.

McKinney is taking this fight on short notice just after fighting a month ago after Lando Vannata had to pull out due to injury. He is desperate for a win against Breeden which should make him the most dangerous we’ve seen in a while from him. Granted this is also a great stylistic matchup for him as well. With Breeden being a slow starter and McKinney being a fast starter is a recipe for success for McKinney as he gets back on track with another first-round finish.