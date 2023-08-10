UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael Dos Anjos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Vegas 78

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Rafael dos Anjos -115 Vicente Luque -105

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a lopsided fight to be extremely close between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. Dos Anjos was able to get back on track when he took Bryan Barberena in his last submitting him in round two meanwhile, Luque has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and is looking for a big win over Dos Anjos to get back on track.

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Preview

Luque (21-9-1) is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, and most recently getting knocked out in the 3rd round against Geoff Neal. He is known for his aggressive striking and his ability to finish fights in a variety of ways. Dos Anjos (32-14) is a former UFC lightweight champion who has since moved up to welterweight. He is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling base and a dangerous striking game. In his last fight, dos Anjos defeated Bryan Barberena by second-round rear-naked choke. This fight is a clash of two of the most dangerous welterweights in the world. It is sure to be an exciting battle that could have major implications for the title picture in the future. This is a very close fight. Luque has the advantage in striking, while dos Anjos has the advantage in wrestling and grappling. It should be an exciting battle that could go either way.

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Rafael Dos Anjos -115

Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque are set to collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 on August 12th. This is a clash of two of the most exciting welterweights in the world, and it is sure to be an entertaining fight. Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion, and he is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling base and a dangerous striking game. Luque is a more aggressive striker, and he has a knack for finishing fights.

Dos Anjos is a better wrestler than Luque, and he will look to use his wrestling to control the fight. Luque has been taken down in his last two fights, and dos Anjos will look to do the same. I believe that dos Anjos will beat Luque by decision. He will use his wrestling to control the fight and then wear Luque down over the course of five rounds. This will be a close fight, but I think dos Anjos’ experience and wrestling will be the difference.

