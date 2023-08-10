Betting Guides

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs Rafael Dos Anjos Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
rafael dos anjos vs robbie lawler

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC Vegas 78

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Rafael dos Anjos -115 BetOnline logo
Vicente Luque -105 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this fight to be a lopsided fight to be extremely close between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. Dos Anjos was able to get back on track when he took Bryan Barberena in his last submitting him in round two meanwhile, Luque has now lost two in a row for the first time in his UFC career and is looking for a big win over Dos Anjos to get back on track.

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Preview

Luque (21-9-1) is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, and most recently getting knocked out in the 3rd round against Geoff Neal. He is known for his aggressive striking and his ability to finish fights in a variety of ways.

Dos Anjos (32-14) is a former UFC lightweight champion who has since moved up to welterweight. He is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling base and a dangerous striking game. In his last fight, dos Anjos defeated Bryan Barberena by second-round rear-naked choke.

This fight is a clash of two of the most dangerous welterweights in the world. It is sure to be an exciting battle that could have major implications for the title picture in the future. This is a very close fight. Luque has the advantage in striking, while dos Anjos has the advantage in wrestling and grappling. It should be an exciting battle that could go either way.

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Rafael Dos Anjos -115 BetOnline logo

Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque are set to collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 on August 12th. This is a clash of two of the most exciting welterweights in the world, and it is sure to be an entertaining fight. Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion, and he is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling base and a dangerous striking game. Luque is a more aggressive striker, and he has a knack for finishing fights.

Dos Anjos is a better wrestler than Luque, and he will look to use his wrestling to control the fight. Luque has been taken down in his last two fights, and dos Anjos will look to do the same. I believe that dos Anjos will beat Luque by decision. He will use his wrestling to control the fight and then wear Luque down over the course of five rounds. This will be a close fight, but I think dos Anjos’ experience and wrestling will be the difference.

Bet Rafael Dos Anjos (-115) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
power slap 4

Power Slap 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  13h
Betting Guides
tatiana suarez
UFC Nashville: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
Betting Guides
cory sandhagen
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 4 2023
Betting Guides
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 27 2023
Betting Guides
ufc 291
UFC 291 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 26 2023
Betting Guides
molly mccann
UFC London: Parlay Of The Week featuring Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall, Makhmud Muradov
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 21 2023
Betting Guides
molly mccann
UFC London: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko Odds, Prediction, and Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top