UFC Vegas 79 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 79 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division No. 6 Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.
In the co-main event, we have a featherweight scrap between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell takes on No. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of one of the top contenders in the featherweight division Ilia Topruai meanwhile, Ige has now won two straight fights after dropping three straight. A win for either fighter will put them on track to contend for a title in the future.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 79.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Fiziev (-151) | Gamrot (+131)
UFC Vegas 79 Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot to be a very closely contested fight throughout. Despite Fiziev coming off of a loss, he is the slight favorite in this matchup due to his devastating striking that can knock out even the best strikers as he almost did against Justin Gaethje early in their previous fight. Meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a big win, yet a controversial one, against Jalin Turner but he is the slight underdog in this matchup as he attempts to keep his winning streak going and climb the lightweight rankings.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 79 below:
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Rafael Fiziev
|-151
|Mateusz Gamrot
|+131
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Bryce Mitchell
|-205
|Dan Ige
|+175
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Marina Rodriguez
|-300
|Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|+250
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Bryan Battle
|-185
|AJ Fletcher
|+160
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Charles Jourdain
|-135
|Ricardo Ramos
|+115
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Dan Argueta
|-171
|Miles Johns
|+146
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Andre Fialho
|-161
|Tim Means
|+141
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Jacob Malkoun
|-700
|Cody Brundage
|+500
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Mohammad Usman
|-136
|Jake Collier
|+116
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Mizuki Inoue
|-315
|Hannah Goldy
|+265
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 79 Odds
|Play
|Tamires Vidal
|-220
|Montserrat Rendon
|+185
UFC Vegas 79 Odds Best Bets & Predictions
Marina Rodriguez (-300)
Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez are set to face off in a rematch at UFC Vegas 79. Rodriguez has already defeated Waterson-Gomez once before, in a close decision victory. This gives her a psychological advantage going into the rematch, as she knows she has what it takes to beat her opponent.
Rodriguez is known for her striking ability, with a high volume of significant strikes landing per minute. In contrast, Waterson-Gomez’s striking is not as strong, and she tends to rely more on grappling and takedowns. If Rodriguez can keep the fight standing, she will have a significant advantage. Rodriguez has a significant size and reach advantage over Waterson-Gomez. She is taller and has a longer reach, which will make it harder for Waterson-Gomez to close the distance and take her down. Rodriguez can use her reach to keep Waterson-Gomez at bay and land strikes from a distance where she will outstrike Waterson-Gomez to another decision victory.
Mohammad Usman (-136)
Mohammad Usman is set to face Jake Collier at UFC Vegas 79. Usman is a strong wrestler, with a background in Division II wrestling. He has shown his wrestling skills in his previous fights, and it is likely that he will use them to control Collier on the ground
Usman is a big and strong heavyweight, with a muscular build. Collier, on the other hand, is a former middleweight who has moved up to heavyweight. Usman’s size and strength advantage will make it harder for Collier to defend the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet where Collier will have the advantage.
Usman is an aggressive fighter who likes to push the pace and take the fight to his opponents. Collier, on the other hand, tends to be more passive and wait for his opponents to make mistakes. If Usman can impose his will on Collier and keep the pressure on him, he will have a significant advantage drowning him late in this fight for a finish or unanimous decision victory.
Mateusz Gamrot is set to face Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Vegas 79. Gamrot is a skilled wrestler, with a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. He has shown his wrestling skills in his previous fights, and it is likely that he will use them to control Fiziev on the ground. Gamrot has a history of shutting down talented strikers with his wrestling ability. He has stated that his wrestling “kills every striker,” which could be a significant advantage against Fiziev, who is known for his striking ability. Gamrot is a well-rounded fighter, with skills in striking, grappling, and wrestling. He believes that he is the better all-around fighter and has the tools to beat Fiziev in any area of the fight. Standing with Fiziev is a very dangerous task he has shown he can take punishment, dish it back, and mix it up a lot more than Fiziev which will give Gamrot the chance to drown him and continue his winning ways.
Mateusz Gamrot (+131)
UFC Betting Guides 2023
