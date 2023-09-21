UFC Vegas 79 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 79 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division No. 6 Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a featherweight scrap between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 10 ranked Bryce Mitchell takes on No. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off his first professional loss at the hands of one of the top contenders in the featherweight division Ilia Topruai meanwhile, Ige has now won two straight fights after dropping three straight. A win for either fighter will put them on track to contend for a title in the future.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 79.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

🥊 UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📅 Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

| Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2

Fiziev 12-2 | Gamrot 22-2 🎲 UFC Odds: Fiziev (-151) | Gamrot (+131)

UFC Vegas 79 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot to be a very closely contested fight throughout. Despite Fiziev coming off of a loss, he is the slight favorite in this matchup due to his devastating striking that can knock out even the best strikers as he almost did against Justin Gaethje early in their previous fight. Meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a big win, yet a controversial one, against Jalin Turner but he is the slight underdog in this matchup as he attempts to keep his winning streak going and climb the lightweight rankings.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 79 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Rafael Fiziev -151 Mateusz Gamrot +131

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Bryce Mitchell -205 Dan Ige +175

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Marina Rodriguez -300 Michelle Waterson-Gomez +250

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Bryan Battle -185 AJ Fletcher +160

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Charles Jourdain -135 Ricardo Ramos +115

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Dan Argueta -171 Miles Johns +146

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Andre Fialho -161 Tim Means +141

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Jacob Malkoun -700 Cody Brundage +500

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Mohammad Usman -136 Jake Collier +116

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Mizuki Inoue -315 Hannah Goldy +265

Fighter UFC Vegas 79 Odds Play Tamires Vidal -220 Montserrat Rendon +185

UFC Vegas 79 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Marina Rodriguez (-300)

Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez are set to face off in a rematch at UFC Vegas 79. Rodriguez has already defeated Waterson-Gomez once before, in a close decision victory. This gives her a psychological advantage going into the rematch, as she knows she has what it takes to beat her opponent.

Rodriguez is known for her striking ability, with a high volume of significant strikes landing per minute. In contrast, Waterson-Gomez’s striking is not as strong, and she tends to rely more on grappling and takedowns. If Rodriguez can keep the fight standing, she will have a significant advantage. Rodriguez has a significant size and reach advantage over Waterson-Gomez. She is taller and has a longer reach, which will make it harder for Waterson-Gomez to close the distance and take her down. Rodriguez can use her reach to keep Waterson-Gomez at bay and land strikes from a distance where she will outstrike Waterson-Gomez to another decision victory.

Bet on Marina Rodriguez (-300)

Mohammad Usman (-136)

Mohammad Usman is set to face Jake Collier at UFC Vegas 79. Usman is a strong wrestler, with a background in Division II wrestling. He has shown his wrestling skills in his previous fights, and it is likely that he will use them to control Collier on the ground

Usman is a big and strong heavyweight, with a muscular build. Collier, on the other hand, is a former middleweight who has moved up to heavyweight. Usman’s size and strength advantage will make it harder for Collier to defend the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet where Collier will have the advantage.

Usman is an aggressive fighter who likes to push the pace and take the fight to his opponents. Collier, on the other hand, tends to be more passive and wait for his opponents to make mistakes. If Usman can impose his will on Collier and keep the pressure on him, he will have a significant advantage drowning him late in this fight for a finish or unanimous decision victory.