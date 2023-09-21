UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Vegas 79 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the top contenders in the division No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is looking to get back on track after losing a majority decision to the new ‘BMF’ Justin Gaethje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a controversial split decision victory against Jalin Turner in his last time out. A win from either fighter can put them in a prime position to contend for a title in the lightweight division.

UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Rafael Fiziev -151 Mateusz Gamrot +131

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot to be a very closely contested fight throughout. Despite Fiziev coming off of a loss, he is the slight favorite in this matchup due to his devastating striking that can knock out even the best strikers as he almost did against Justin Gaethje early in their previous fight. Meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a big win, yet a controversial one, against Jalin Turner but he is the slight underdog in this matchup as he attempts to keep his winning streak going and climb the lightweight rankings.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Preview

This weekend at UFC Vegas 79, two of the most exciting lightweight prospects in the world will clash in the main event as Rafael Fiziev takes on Mateusz Gamrot. Fiziev is coming off a very close hard-fought loss to former title challenger Justin Gatehje meanwhile, Gamrot is coming off a very close decision win against Jalin Turner on short notice in his last fight, and they’re both looking to make a statement in the lightweight division with a win this weekend. Fiziev is known for his striking ability, with a high volume of significant strikes landed per minute. He has a background in muay Thai and has shown his striking skills in his previous fights. On the other hand, Gamrot is a skilled wrestler with a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. He has shown his wrestling skills in his previous fights and is likely to use them to control Fiziev on the ground. While Fiziev is the favorite going into the fight, Gamrot has the tools to pull off an upset. He is an all-around fighter with skills in striking, grappling, and wrestling. He has also shown good finishing ability, with 13 of his 22 wins coming by way of submission or knockout. This is a classic striker-vs-wrestler matchup, with Fiziev’s striking ability going up against Gamrot’s wrestling skills. It will be interesting to see which fighter can impose their will on the other and come out on top.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Mateusz Gamrot +131

Mateusz Gamrot is set to face Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Vegas 79. Gamrot is a skilled wrestler, with a background in Greco-Roman wrestling. He has shown his wrestling skills in his previous fights, and it is likely that he will use them to control Fiziev on the ground. Gamrot has a history of shutting down talented strikers with his wrestling ability. He has stated that his wrestling “kills every striker,” which could be a significant advantage against Fiziev, who is known for his striking ability.

Gamrot is a well-rounded fighter, with skills in striking, grappling, and wrestling. He believes that he is the better all-around fighter and has the tools to beat Fiziev in any area of the fight. Standing with Fiziev is a very dangerous task he has shown he can take punishment, dish it back, and mix it up a lot more than Fiziev which will give Gamrot the chance to drown him and continue his winning ways.

