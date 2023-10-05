UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green Odds, Prediction, Best Bet

The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Grant Dawson -500 Bobby Green +375

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Grant Dawson and Bobby Green to be completely lopsided in favor of Grant Dawson. Dawson is undefeated during his time in the UFC with an 8-0-1 record and he is coming into this fighting winning 11 straight fights with eight of those wins coming by submission. Meanwhile, Bobby Green is just 1-1-1 in his last three fights but is coming off of a dominant victory against Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round to get back on track.

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green Preview

Grant Dawson (20-1-1) and Bobby Green (30-14-1) are two of the most exciting lightweights in the UFC today. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and willingness to engage in a stand-up battle. However, they approach the fight game in very different ways. Dawson is a more technical striker. He uses his movement and footwork to create angles and openings, and he has a good mix of boxing and kicks. Green is a more unorthodox striker. He uses a variety of different techniques and angles, and he is very unpredictable. Dawson is also a very good wrestler. He is able to take down and control opponents of all sizes. Green is not a very good wrestler, but he is very good at defending takedowns. In terms of grappling, Dawson has the advantage. He has a strong submission game and is very good at controlling opponents on the ground. Green is not a very good grappler, but he is very good at escaping from submissions. Overall, I believe that Grant Dawson has a slight edge over Bobby Green in this fight. He is the more technical striker and wrestler, and he has the better grappling. However, Green is a very dangerous striker and is very unpredictable. This fight has the potential to be a very exciting back-and-forth battle.

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Grant Dawson wins by decision +300

Dawson has expressed confidence in his ability to go the distance, stating that he is a great matchup to prove that he can be just as dangerous when a fight goes into the championship rounds. While the path to victory for either fighter is clear, Dawson’s length and grappling ability could give him an advantage in terms of controlling the fight and scoring points.

We’ve seen Bobby Green’s grappling be his biggest flaw in some of his past fights which had losing down the stretch. That is what will be his downfall here this weekend against another high-level grappler Grant Dawson. While Dawson is a fantastic submission specialist, Green has yet to be submitted in his long UFC career which is why Dawson most likely will use his wrestling and grappling to gain long amounts of control time during this fight en route to a decision victory.

