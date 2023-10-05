UFC Vegas 80 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 80 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a lightweight fight between two of the best in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 80, including the date, time, fight card, predictions, and best bets.

The UFC returns from a week-long hiatus to a stacked UFC Vegas 80 event that is live at the UFC Apex. We have a lightweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson has been streaking winning 11 of his last 12 fights with one of those being a draw as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Green’s second main event fight and is coming off of a beatdown of Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round. A win from either fighter will propel them into the top-15 rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In the co-main event, we have a middleweight scrap between surging prospect Joe Pyfer and UFC veteran Abdual Razak Alhassan which should be an absolute banger of a fight. Pyfer is the winner of four straight fights with two of those coming in the UFC as he continues his torrid run against his stiffest competition to date this weekend Abdul Razak Alhassan knocked out Claudio Ribeiro in his last fight and has won two of his last three fights since moving up to middleweight. Both Pyfer and Alhassan are looking for that signature win to catapult them up the rankings in the UFC middleweight division.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 80.

UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN +

UFC Stats: Dawson 20-1-1 | Green 30-14-1

UFC Odds: Dawson (-425) | Green (+325)

UFC Vegas 80 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these lightweight contenders Grant Dawson and Bobby Green to be completely lopsided in favor of Grant Dawson. Dawson is undefeated during his time in the UFC with an 8-0-1 record and he is coming into this fighting winning 11 straight fights with eight of those wins coming by submission. Meanwhile, Bobby Green is just 1-1-1 in his last three fights but is coming off of a dominant victory against Tony Ferguson where he submitted him in the third round to get back on track.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 80 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Grant Dawson -500 Bobby Green +375

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Joe Pyfer -350 Abdul Razak Alhassan +275

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Joaquin Buckley -175 Alex Morono +150

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Drew Dober -400 Ricky Glenn +300

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Bill Algeo -120 Alexander Hernandez +100

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Ion Cutelaba -149 Philipe Lins +129

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Karolina Kowalkiewicz -155 Diana Belbita +135

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Mateus Mendonca -258 Nate Maness +218

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Kanako Murata -350 Vanessa Demopoulos +285

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Aoriqileng -105 Johnny Munoz -115

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Montana De La Rosa -147 JJ Aldrich +127

UFC Vegas 80 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Montana De La Rosa (-147)

De La Rosa is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and has won eight of her twelve professional fights by submission. This could give her an advantage if the fight goes to the ground, as she could look to submit Aldrich.

While De La Rosa is coming off of two losses, she faced tough opponents in Maycee Barber and Tatiana Suarez both of whom are better than Aldrich has faced over the years. Also, Aldrich is taking this fight on short notice after fighting just six months ago. She may not have enough time to prepare for the grappling onslaught that De La Rosa will put her through.

As long as De La Rosa can get her grappling going it should be her fight to lose as Aldrich’s biggest glaring weakness has been her takedown defense over her last two fights.

Bet on Montana De La Rosa (-147)

Bill Algeo (-120)

Bill Algeo and Alex Hernandez are two of the most exciting featherweight prospects in the UFC today. Both fighters are known for their aggressive styles and willingness to engage in a stand-up battle. However, I believe that Algeo has a number of advantages over Hernandez that will allow him to win their upcoming fight.

Algeo is the better striker. He has a more diverse striking arsenal than Hernandez and is better at using his footwork to create angles and openings. Algeo is also a more patient striker, which will allow him to avoid Hernandez’s wild swings. Algeo has a better wrestling game. He is able to take down and control opponents of all sizes. This will be a key factor in the fight, as Hernandez is a very dangerous striker on his feet. Algeo can use his wrestling to ground Hernandez and neutralize his striking.

Algeo is the better grappler. He has a strong submission game and is very good at controlling opponents on the ground. This will be another important factor in the fight, as Hernandez is not a very good grappler. If Algeo is able to take Hernandez to the ground, he will be in a very good position to win the fight. Algeo is the more experienced fighter. He has more fights in the UFC than Hernandez and has faced tougher competition. This experience will give him an edge in the fight, as he will be better prepared for the pressure and intensity of the moment.