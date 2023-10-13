UFC Vegas 81 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 81 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event a featherweight fight between two of the best in the division Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 81, including the date, time, fight card, predictions, and best bets.

UFC Vegas 81 stays at the UFC Apex for a stacked fight card from top to bottom. We have a featherweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. Yusuff has been streaking winning 8 of his last 9 fights with his only UFC loss coming against one of the top contenders in the division Arnold Allen as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Barboza’s third main event fight, and is coming off of an early brutal knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo. A win from either fighter will propel them up the featherweight rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In the co-main event, we have a women’s flyweight scrap between surging contenders, former title challenger Jennifer Maia and a mainstay at the top of the division Viviane Araujo. Maia lost two of her next three fights after losing her title shot against Valentina Shevchenko but she has since won two in a row most recently dominating rising contender Casey O’Neill in all aspects of the fight. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in her UFC career as her back is against the wall when she takes on Jennifer Maia this weekend at UFC Vegas 81.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 81.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

UFC Vegas 81 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these featherweight contenders Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza to be a closely contested fight slightly in favor of the younger fighter Sodiq Yusuff. Yusuff has now won two straight fights after receiving the first defeat of his UFC career at the hands of Arnold Allen. He will be taking on Edson Barboza who is looking to make it two in a row after a first-round knockout of Billy Quarantillo in his last fight. This fight has the makings of to be a great war between these two featherweight contenders.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 81 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Sodiq Yusuff -161 Edson Barboza +142

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Jennifer Maia -150 Viviane Araujo +130

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Jonathan Martinez -110 Adrian Yanez -110

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Michel Pereira -210 Andre Petroski +180

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Christian Rodriguez -142 Cameron Saaiman +122

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play TJ Brown -200 Darren Elkins +170

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Tainara Lisboa -280 Ravena Oliveira +240

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Terrance McKinney -600 Brendon Marotte +400

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Melissa Dixon -140 Irina Alekseeva +120

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Chris Gutierrez -265 Alatengheili +225

Fighter UFC Vegas 80 Odds Play Emily Ducote -400 Ashley Yoder +300

UFC Vegas 81 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Jonathan Martinez (-110)

Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez are two of the most exciting young bantamweights in the UFC. They are both both coming off of big wins, and they are both looking to make a statement in the division.

Martinez has 12 fights in the UFC, while Yanez only has 6. This experience will be important in a close fight. Martinez has fought against some of the best bantamweights in the world, including Cub Swanson, and Said Nurmagomedov. He knows how to handle the pressure of fighting in the UFC, and he knows how to win big fights.

Martinez is a more complete fighter than Yanez. He is good at striking, wrestling, and grappling. Yanez is a good striker, but he is not as good at wrestling or grappling. Martinez can win this fight in a variety of ways. He can strike with Yanez, take him down and wrestle him, or submit him. He is more experienced, more complete, and has a better chin. Yanez is a good fighter, but he is not as good as Martinez. Martinez should be able to win this fight by decision

Chris Gutierrez (-265)

Chris Gutierrez will be taking on Alatengheili in a bantamweight bout on the preliminary card at UFC Vegas 81. Gutierrez has more experience in the UFC than Alatengheili, having fought in the promotion since 2018. He has faced tough competition and has a record of 19-5-2, while Alatengheili has a record of 16-8-2.

Gutierrez is a very dangerous striker, with fluid movement and the ability to get in and out of range quickly while firing deadly counters and leg kicks throughout the fight. He has a striking success rate of 1.99, which is impressive. While Gutierrez is susceptible to being taken down and controlled on the mat, he has been working on his takedown defense and has improved in this area. He has been taken down in four out of his last six fights, but he has also been able to get back to his feet quickly.

Alatengheili is known for being passive in the cage, which could be a disadvantage against Gutierrez. Gutierrez is a very active fighter who likes to push the pace and keep his opponents on their toes. If Alatengheili is too passive, Gutierrez could take advantage of this and land some significant strikes and ultimately outwork Alatengheili for the majority of the fight to a unanimous decision victory.