UFC Vegas 84 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 84 features a jam-packed fight night event to start the 2024 year, highlighted by a light heavyweight rematch between the No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 ranked Johnny Walker. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 84 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked fight night event with two of the best light heavyweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker attempted to square off at UFC 294 but the fight ended in a No Contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker as he was a downed opponent. The doctor came in and deemed Walker unfit to continue after the concussive blow and the fight ended in the first round. Now, here we are just four months later with these two behemoths kicking off the new year with an exciting Apex fight card that fight fans have been itching for during the three-week hiatus.

In the co-main event, we have the men’s flyweight fight between two of the division’s best when No. 5 ranked Matheus Nicolau takes on No. 6 ranked Manel Kape. Nicolau is looking to get back into the winning column after getting knocked out against the former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Meanwhile, Kape is streaking at this time and is looking to avenge one of his two UFC losses when he steps into the octagon this weekend. This could potentially be the No. 1 contender fight depending on how either one of these two gets the job done at UFC Vegas 84.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 84.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 84

How to Watch UFC Vegas 84

🥊 UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 📅 Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Saturday, January 13, 2024 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Ankalaev 18-1 | Walker 21-7

Ankalaev 18-1 | Walker 21-7 🎲 UFC Odds: Ankalaev (-550) | Walker (+400)

UFC UFC Vegas 84 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker to be completely one-sided in favor of the surging Ankalaev. Ankalaev has won nine of his 12 fights in the UFC with four of those five wins by knockout or TKO. He will be taking on the dangerous Johnny Walker as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Walker on the other hand has won three straight fights with his most recent win being a unanimous decision victory against Anthony Smith. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over in the blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 84 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Magomed Ankalaev -550 Johnny Walker +400

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Jim Miller -149 Gabriel Benitez +129

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Ricky Simon -175 Mario Bautista +150

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Brunno Ferreira -130 Phil Hawes +110

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Waldo Cortes-Acosta -750 Andrei Arlovski +550

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Matthew Semelsberger -111 Preston Parsons -101

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Marcus McGhee -214 Gaston Bolanos +184

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Farid Basharat -280 Taylor Lapilus +240

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Jean Silva -900 Westin Wilson +600

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Tom Nolan -350 Nikolas Motta +285

Fighter UFC Vegas 84 Odds Play Joshua Van -260 Felipe Bunes +220

UFC Vegas 84 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Jim Miller (-149)

Jim Miller has a compelling case for victory in his upcoming UFC bout against Gabriel Benitez. Miller, known for his exceptional grappling and submission skills, is favored to win by submission, underlining his proficiency in that aspect of the fight game.

Furthermore, Miller’s experience in the octagon, despite being 40 years old, provides him with a significant edge over his opponent. While Benitez is a formidable striker with superior kicking abilities, Miller’s well-rounded skill set and expertise in hand-to-hand combat could neutralize this aspect of Benitez’s game. Additionally, expert analysis of the fight anticipates a competitive showdown, with Miller being well-positioned to leverage his strengths. In light of these factors, it is reasonable to assert that Jim Miller stands a strong chance of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated clash with Gabriel Benitez.

Bet on Jim Miller (-149)

Ricky Simon (-175)

Ricky Simon has a strong chance of defeating Mario Bautista in their upcoming UFC bout. Simon, an American bantamweight contender with a professional record of 20-4, possesses exceptional grappling skills, averaging 5.84 takedowns per 15 minutes and showcasing a takedown accuracy of 50% and a takedown defense of 75%.

His ability to control the fight through grappling could pose a significant challenge to Bautista, who is known for his striking abilities. While Bautista is on a five-fight win streak and has been steadily climbing the rankings, his vulnerability to being knocked out, as evidenced by his loss to Trevin Jones, could be exploited by Simon’s well-rounded skill set.

Additionally, Simon’s endurance and strategic approach to fights further solidify his position as a formidable opponent. Therefore, with his impressive grappling acumen and overall resilience, Ricky Simon stands a strong chance of emerging victorious in the anticipated showdown against Mario Bautista.