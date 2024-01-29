UFC Vegas 85 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Sean Strickland Set To Earn Over $250k

The UFC kicks off the month of February after a week off with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the surging Georgian and No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Roman Doldize taking on the No. 11 ranked competitor Nassourdine Imavov. Dolidze is coming off only his second loss in the UFC when he fought Marvin Vettori to a hard-fought decision. Imavov, on the other hand, had his last fight get called early due to an accidental clash of heads that had Chris Curtis unable to continue, despite his cries to continue the fight the doctor ultimately called it in the first round. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 15 ranked Drew Dober. Moicano is coming off a dominant victory over City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell who he choked out via rear-naked choke in round one. Meanwhile, Dober is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of Ricky Glenn which just lasted 2:36. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Roman Dolidze Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s middleweight division gets to show out this weekend two of the best fighters in the division square off. Roman Dolidze will be headlining his first-ever fight card when he takes on fellow top-ranked contender who will be making his second main event appearance Nassourdine Imavov. This will be Dolidze’s biggest payday in his entire 14-fight MMA career meanwhile Imavov will be raking in his second main event payday which should be hefty as well. These two will go to battle and look to continue their climb to title contention when they get locked in the octagon against one another this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

UFC Vegas 85 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 85 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.3 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 85.

Headlining the main event, are Roman Doldize and Nassourdine Imavov. Dolidze and Imavov are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card. Both fighters are set to be the highest earners making $256,000

Drew Dober ($106,000), Renato Moicano ($96,000), and Randy Brown ($82,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 85 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 85:

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 85 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Roman Doldize $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Nassourdine Imavov $250,000 $6,000 $256,000 Renato Moicano $85,000 $11,000 $96,000 Drew Dober $85,000 $21,000 $106,000 Randy Brown $72,000 $11,000 $82,000 Muslim Salikhov $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Viviane Araujo $45,000 $11,000 $56,000 Natalia Silva $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Aliskhab Khizriev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Makhmud Muradov $70,000 $6,000 $76,000 Gilbert Urbina $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Charles Radtke $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Molly McCann $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Diana Belbita $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Charles Johnson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Azat Maksum $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Themba Gorimbo $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Pete Rodriguez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Blake Bilder $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 JeongYeong Lee $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Julija Stoliarenko $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Luana Carolina $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Marquel Mederos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Landon Quinones $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Thomas Petersen $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamal Pogues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC 297 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $163,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.