UFC Vegas 85 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 85 features a jam-packed fight night event to kick off February, highlighted by a main event fight in the middleweight division between two ranked competitors: No. 8, Roman Dolidze, and No. 11, Nassourdine Imavov. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 85 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off the month of February after a week off with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the surging Georgian and No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Roman Doldize taking on the No. 11 ranked competitor Nassourdine Imavov. Dolidze is coming off only his second loss in the UFC when he fought Marvin Vettori to a hard-fought decision. Imavov, on the other hand, had his last fight get called early due to an accidental clash of heads that had Chris Curtis unable to continue, despite his cries to continue the fight the doctor ultimately called it in the first round. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 15 ranked Drew Dober. Moicano is coming off a dominant victory over City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell who he choked out via rear-naked choke in round one. Meanwhile, Dober is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of Ricky Glenn which just lasted 2:36. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 84.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 85

UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN +

UFC Stats: Doldize 12-2 | Imavov 12-4

UFC Odds: Doldize (+142) | Imavov (-162)

UFC UFC Vegas 85 Odds

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Nassourdive Imavov to be fairly evenly contested affair. Dolidze has won six of his eight fights in the UFC with four of those six wins by knockout or TKO. He will be taking on the dangerous Nassourdine Imavov as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Imavov on the other hand has won three of his last five fights with his most fight being a No Contest after an accident headbutt. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over in the blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 85 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Nassourdine Imavov -171 Roman Dolidze +146

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Renato Moicano -188 Drew Dober +163

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Randy Brown -260 Muslim Salikhov +220

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Natalia Silva -355 Viviane Araujo +290

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Aliaskhab Khizriev -146 Makhmud Muradov +126

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Gilbert Urbina -202 Charles Radtke +172

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Molly McCann -263 Diana Belbita +223

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Themba Gorimbo -225 Pete Rodriguez +190

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Azat Maksum -220 Charles Johnson +185

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play JeongYeong Lee -160 Blake Bilder +140

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Julija Stoliarenko -150 Felipe Bunes +220

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Marquel Mederos -135 Landon Quinones +115

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Thomas Petersen -155 Jamal Pogues +220

UFC Vegas 85 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Renato Moicano (-188)

Renato Moicano has a strong chance of defeating Drew Dober in their upcoming fight. Moicano’s superior grappling and slick Muay Thai skills give him an edge over Dober. His recent performances and statistical analysis also favor him for the win.

Additionally, Moicano’s well-rounded skill set and popularity with fans make him a formidable opponent. While Dober possesses significant KO power, Moicano’s ability to control the fight on the ground and his striking proficiency provide a path to victory. Despite any concerns Moicano may have had about the event, his focus and determination are likely to translate into a strong performance in the octagon. Based on his skill set, recent performances, and statistical analysis, Renato Moicano is poised to secure a victory over Drew Dober in their upcoming bout.

Randy Brown (-260)

Randy Brown is poised to secure a victory over Muslim Salikhov in their upcoming bout. Brown’s significant reach advantage and effective jab will allow him to control the striking exchanges, utilizing his length to keep Salikhov at bay.

Additionally, Brown’s impressive striking statistics, including a high striking accuracy and defense, further support his ability to outperform Salikhov in stand-up engagements. Furthermore, Brown’s track record of winning fights by decision, combined with Salikhov’s resilience against finishes, suggests that Brown is well-positioned to secure a victory through a strategic and methodical approach