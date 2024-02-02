The scales have spoken, and the main event for UFC Fight Night 235 is a go. Middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov both tipped the beam at the Las Vegas ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, setting the stage for their pivotal 185-pound clash tomorrow night.

The first UFC main event of February is OFFICIAL. ⚖️ Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov have made weight for Saturday’s #UFCVegas85 middleweight headliner. pic.twitter.com/xa6JQOs1WD — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 2, 2024

Dolidze, the heavy-handed Georgian, clocked in at 185 pounds on the nose, looking focused and determined as he stared down his opponent. Imavov, the undefeated French prospect, followed suit at 184.5 pounds, his calm demeanor masking a steely resolve.

With both men hitting the mark, the stage is set for an electrifying main event. Dolidze, coming off a loss and looking to get back into the win column, is known for his knockout power and aggressive pressure. Imavov, with wins in three out of his last five, counters with slick striking and a well-rounded skillset.

Elsewhere on the card, there was a bit of drama on the scale. Luana Carolina, slated to meet Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight bout, missed weight for the second time in her UFC career, coming in at 128 pounds. Stoliarenko, a professional, agreed to the catchweight matchup, ensuring their fight will proceed as planned.

The rest of the fight card saw all other fighters successfully make weight, setting the stage for a full night of action at the UFC Apex facility.

Here’s a look at the complete UFC Vegas 85 fight card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)

Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)

Charlie Radtke (170.5) vs. Gilbert Urbina (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Molly McCann (116)

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Azat Maksum (126)

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170)

Blake Bilder (144.5) vs. Jung Gyeong Lee (146)

Luana Carolina (128) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126)

Marquel Mederos (155.5) vs. Landon Quinones (155.5)

Thomas Petersen (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5)