UFC Vegas 86 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 86 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a main event fight in the middleweight division between two top competitors: No. 11, Jack Hermansson, and surging prospect Joe Pyfer. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 86 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Fili is coming off a loss to fellow ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell and is looking to get back into the win column. Meanwhile, Fili got back on track in a big way at UFC 296 with a brutal knockout of Lucas Almeida. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 86.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 86

The oddsmakers expect this fight between these middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer to be one-sided in favor of the surging prospect. Pyfer has won each of his last five fights and all three of his fights in the UFC with two of those three wins coming by brutal knockout. He will be taking on a mainstay in the middleweight division the No. 11 ranked Jack Hermansson as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Hermansson on the other hand has alternated wins and losses in his last seven fights with just a 3-4 record as he looks to get back on track and keep his spot in the rankings when he takes on the young up-and-coming prospect Joe Pyfer. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over in the blink of an eye.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 86 below:

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Joe Pyfer -240 Jack Hermansson +205

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Dan Ige -170 Andre Fili +145

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Robert Bryczek -162 Ihor Potieria +142

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Gregory Rodrigues -240 Brad Tavares +205

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Michael Johnson -138 Darrius Flowers +118

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Rodolfo Vieira -118 Armen Petrosyan -102

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Carlos Prates -240 Trevin Giles +205

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Bolaji Oki -165 Timothy Cuamba +145

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Loma Lookboonmee -265 Bruna Brasil +225

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Devin Clark -230 Marcin Prachnio +195

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Jeremiah Wells -149 Max Griffin +129

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Zac Pauga -129 Bogdan Guskov +109

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Daniel Marcos -257 Aoriqileng +217

Fighter UFC Vegas 85 Odds Play Hyder Amil -185 Fernie Garcia +160

UFC Vegas 86 Odds Best Bets & Predictions

Devin Clark (-230)

Looking ahead to UFC Vegas 86, the matchup between Devin Clark and Marcin Prachnio presents an intriguing clash of styles and abilities. Devin Clark, known for his wrestling pedigree and athleticism, has the tools to control the fight against Marcin Prachnio.

Clark’s wrestling base is a critical factor in this bout. His ability to dictate where the fight takes place will likely be the key to victory. By utilizing takedowns and maintaining top control, Clark can neutralize Prachnio’s striking, which is one of his main strengths. Moreover, Clark’s pressure and pace can wear down Prachnio over the rounds, diminishing the effectiveness of Prachnio’s offense as the fight progresses and taking this fight on the judge’s scorecards.

Dan Ige (-170)

In the upcoming UFC Vegas 86, the featherweight showdown between Dan Ige and Andre Fili is set to be a thrilling contest but Ige should emerge victorious in this matchup.

Ige’s grappling prowess is a significant advantage. His ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponents is a key strength that could neutralize Fili’s striking. Ige’s relentless pressure and top control could potentially stifle Fili’s offense and dictate the pace of the fight.

Ige’s boxing is another factor that could tilt the fight in his favor. His crisp combinations and ability to close the distance quickly could disrupt Fili’s range management, which is crucial given Fili’s pronounced range management. While Fili is a well-rounded fighter with a diverse skill set, Ige’s grappling, boxing, and durability could prove to be the difference in this matchup. If Ige can implement his game plan effectively, he stands a strong chance of securing a win at UFC Vegas 86.