UFC Vegas 86 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC Vegas 86 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a main event fight in the middleweight division between two top competitors: No. 11, Jack Hermansson, and surging prospect Joe Pyfer. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 86 including the date, time, fight card, and more.
The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.
In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Fili is coming off a loss to fellow ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell and is looking to get back into the win column. Meanwhile, Fili got back on track in a big way at UFC 296 with a brutal knockout of Lucas Almeida. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC Vegas 86.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Vegas 86
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
125% Sign Up Bonus + Up to 30 Risk Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
Double Your Money Twice Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
How to Watch UFC Vegas 86
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
- 📅 Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024
- 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
- 📊 UFC Stats: Hermansson 23-8 | Pyfer 12-2
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Hermansson (+220) | Pyfer (-260)
UFC UFC Vegas 86 Odds
The oddsmakers expect this fight between these middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer to be one-sided in favor of the surging prospect. Pyfer has won each of his last five fights and all three of his fights in the UFC with two of those three wins coming by brutal knockout. He will be taking on a mainstay in the middleweight division the No. 11 ranked Jack Hermansson as he looks to put himself on the fast track to a potential title shot. Hermansson on the other hand has alternated wins and losses in his last seven fights with just a 3-4 record as he looks to get back on track and keep his spot in the rankings when he takes on the young up-and-coming prospect Joe Pyfer. This fight should be faced pace that shouldn’t see the judge’s scorecards and one could quite possibly be over in the blink of an eye.
Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC Vegas 86 below:
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Joe Pyfer
|-240
|Jack Hermansson
|+205
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Dan Ige
|-170
|Andre Fili
|+145
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Robert Bryczek
|-162
|Ihor Potieria
|+142
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Gregory Rodrigues
|-240
|Brad Tavares
|+205
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Michael Johnson
|-138
|Darrius Flowers
|+118
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Rodolfo Vieira
|-118
|Armen Petrosyan
|-102
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Carlos Prates
|-240
|Trevin Giles
|+205
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Bolaji Oki
|-165
|Timothy Cuamba
|+145
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Loma Lookboonmee
|-265
|Bruna Brasil
|+225
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Devin Clark
|-230
|Marcin Prachnio
|+195
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Jeremiah Wells
|-149
|Max Griffin
|+129
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Zac Pauga
|-129
|Bogdan Guskov
|+109
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Daniel Marcos
|-257
|Aoriqileng
|+217
|Fighter
|UFC Vegas 85 Odds
|Play
|Hyder Amil
|-185
|Fernie Garcia
|+160
UFC Vegas 86 Odds Best Bets & Predictions
Devin Clark (-230)
Looking ahead to UFC Vegas 86, the matchup between Devin Clark and Marcin Prachnio presents an intriguing clash of styles and abilities. Devin Clark, known for his wrestling pedigree and athleticism, has the tools to control the fight against Marcin Prachnio.
Clark’s wrestling base is a critical factor in this bout. His ability to dictate where the fight takes place will likely be the key to victory. By utilizing takedowns and maintaining top control, Clark can neutralize Prachnio’s striking, which is one of his main strengths. Moreover, Clark’s pressure and pace can wear down Prachnio over the rounds, diminishing the effectiveness of Prachnio’s offense as the fight progresses and taking this fight on the judge’s scorecards.
Dan Ige (-170)
In the upcoming UFC Vegas 86, the featherweight showdown between Dan Ige and Andre Fili is set to be a thrilling contest but Ige should emerge victorious in this matchup.
Ige’s grappling prowess is a significant advantage. His ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponents is a key strength that could neutralize Fili’s striking. Ige’s relentless pressure and top control could potentially stifle Fili’s offense and dictate the pace of the fight.
Ige’s boxing is another factor that could tilt the fight in his favor. His crisp combinations and ability to close the distance quickly could disrupt Fili’s range management, which is crucial given Fili’s pronounced range management. While Fili is a well-rounded fighter with a diverse skill set, Ige’s grappling, boxing, and durability could prove to be the difference in this matchup. If Ige can implement his game plan effectively, he stands a strong chance of securing a win at UFC Vegas 86.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 86, Jack Hermansson is set to face Joe Pyfer in a middleweight bout that promises to be a compelling contest. Despite the odds favoring the up-and-coming Pyfer, Hermansson should come out on top. Hermansson ranked No. 11 in the middleweight division, brings a wealth of experience to the Octagon. His well-rounded skill set, particularly his grappling acumen, could be the deciding factor. With an early wrestling background and a 75% takedown defense rate in the UFC, Hermansson has the tools to counter Pyfer’s takedown-heavy approach. Hermansson’s high fight IQ and ability to adapt his strategy mid-fight could help him navigate Pyfer’s power and aggression. His experience against top-tier competition has equipped him with the resilience and tactical awareness needed to withstand Pyfer’s onslaught and exploit potential gaps in the younger fighter’s game. While Pyfer has shown exceptional power and has been fast-tracked due to his impressive performances, Hermansson’s step up in competition represents a significant hurdle for the prospect. Hermansson’s experience, grappling, and strategic approach position him well to potentially hand Pyfer his first UFC loss and reaffirm his status as a formidable contender in the middleweight division.
Jack Hermansson (+205)
In the main event of UFC Vegas 86, Jack Hermansson is set to face Joe Pyfer in a middleweight bout that promises to be a compelling contest. Despite the odds favoring the up-and-coming Pyfer, Hermansson should come out on top.
Hermansson ranked No. 11 in the middleweight division, brings a wealth of experience to the Octagon. His well-rounded skill set, particularly his grappling acumen, could be the deciding factor. With an early wrestling background and a 75% takedown defense rate in the UFC, Hermansson has the tools to counter Pyfer’s takedown-heavy approach.
Hermansson’s high fight IQ and ability to adapt his strategy mid-fight could help him navigate Pyfer’s power and aggression. His experience against top-tier competition has equipped him with the resilience and tactical awareness needed to withstand Pyfer’s onslaught and exploit potential gaps in the younger fighter’s game.
While Pyfer has shown exceptional power and has been fast-tracked due to his impressive performances, Hermansson’s step up in competition represents a significant hurdle for the prospect. Hermansson’s experience, grappling, and strategic approach position him well to potentially hand Pyfer his first UFC loss and reaffirm his status as a formidable contender in the middleweight division.